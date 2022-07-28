CoD: Warzone And Vanguard Trailer Shows T-800 and T-1000 Terminators In Action

Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard's mid-season updates went live on July 27, but Skynet's cyborg assassins are arriving in August as a late addition to Season 4 Reloaded. Activision released a new trailer on July 28, showing off the upcoming T-800 and T-1000 operation skins, so now you can see them in action.

Inspired by the iconic blockbuster film Terminator 2: Judgment Day, the trailer shows Arnold as his battle-damaged version of the T-800, and he's fighting the shape-shifting T-1000. This is also used to highlight some of the items in their operator bundles, which will be available in the in-game shop from August 1-31.

The Tracer Pack: Terminator T-800 bundle will include the Model T-800 operator skin, which includes 49 character quips, and three of them are earned by leveling up the operator. Additionally, the bundle is packed with the "Terminated" finishing move, a highlight intro, an MVP highlight, multiple skins, the ultra-rarity "Neutral Processor" assault rifle weapon blueprint with tracer rounds, two legendary weapon blueprints, a weapon charm, and more.

The Tracer Pack: Terminator T-1000 bundle will feature the Model T-1000 operator, which includes 14 unique quips, and three are earned through leveling up the operator, plus it includes 60 additional "Mimicry quips" disguised as other operators. The bundle also offers the "Blocker Remover" finishing move, a highlight intro, an MVP highlight, three legendary weapon blueprints, an animated calling card, and more.

Activision also says those who purchase both Terminator bundles will receive additional Terminator-inspired rewards. This will be a legendary-rarity Target Acquired LMG weapon blueprint and an Endoskeleton Skull weapon charm.

In addition to operator skins, there will be a Terminator-themed Titanium Trials: Endurance game mode available in Warzone from August 11-August 24. While waiting on the cyborgs to arrive, zombies are invading two of Warzone's maps. Make sure to check out our full guide for the Rebirth of the Dead mode, and we have everything you need to know about the Cursed Grounds event on Fortune's Keep.