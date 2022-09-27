CoD: Warzone And Vanguard Season 5 Reloaded Start Times And Details

Call of Duty Season 5: Last Stand's mid-season "Reloaded" update is just around the corner, and this will be the last seasonal update for Vanguard and Warzone Pacific. New weapons and operators are set to arrive, so here's everything we know so far about the big update.

Call of Duty Season 5 Reloaded start times

Call of Duty's seasonal Reloaded updates usually hit at the halfway point of the season, and a tweet from Sledgehammer Games confirms Vanguard's console update will be available to download on September 28. The tweet also mentions the PC update is being withheld until a later date, as the developer works to investigate a crashing issue. Warzone's updates usually follow the day after Vanguard's, so it will likely be available to download on September 29. These updates usually go live at around 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET / 5 PM BST.

What to expect from Season 5 Reloaded

Call of Duty's "Reloaded" updates generally bring additional weapon balancing and bug fixes to both games, but players can also expect some new content in Season 5 Reloaded. The mid-season update is set to bring new operator bundles to the shop and weapons to unlock with challenges.

New weapons and operator

The mid-season update for Last Stand includes two new weapons for Vanguard and Warzone. The BP50 and the Lienna 57 assault rifles will be available to unlock for free with in-game challenges, or the weapons can be purchased outright in cosmetic bundles.

Continuing Call of Duty's villainous theme for Last Stand, two classic Call of Duty antagonists are getting operator bundles in the shop. Gabriel Rorke from Call of Duty: Ghosts and He "Seraph" Zhen-Zhen from the Black Ops series will both be arriving sometime during the Season 5 Reloaded update.

Warzone

Few details are revealed about Warzone's Reloaded update, but the Season 5 roadmap did tease two limited-time modes. There's vague mention of a new LTM for Caldera, and a Resurgence Supreme mode coming to Rebirth Island. Resurgence Supreme is described as a mode where squads of four drop in with the "best weapons" and with respawning enabled to earn prizes for winning the match with over 15 eliminations.

Vanguard MP and Zombies

For Vanguard multiplayer, Fortress will likely be the final map for the game. Fortress is described as a medium-sized map set in the Mediterranean, where the remains of old ships litter a desert landscape.

Nothing has been announced for Zombies in Season 5 Reloaded. Archon, the final Vanguard Zombies map, arrived at the start of Season 5: Last Stand, so players shouldn't get their hopes up for any additional new content.

There will likely be some weapon tuning and bug fixes coming to Vanguard, but given how light the game's content has been in recent seasonal updates, Season 5 Reloaded could be more of the same.

With Vanguard and Warzone Pacific's time quickly coming to an end, here is everything we've learned about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Warzone is also getting a sequel this year, and here we highlight all the details surrounding Warzone 2.0.