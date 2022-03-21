CoD: Warzone And Vanguard Season 2 Reloaded Adds New Mode, Weapon, Map Updates

Season 2 Reloaded launches this week, and it's another big update.

By on

Comments

It's a very big week for Call of Duty, as the long-awaited Season 2 Reloaded event begins March 23 for Vanguard and Warzone. Ahead of launch, Activision has provided an overview for what to expect, and it's a lot, covering new Operators, additional maps, more vehicles, more weapons, and Snoop Dogg as a playable character.

Vanguard and Warzone will be updated at different times--check out GameSpot's Season 2 Reloaded release time story to learn more.

Warzone Updates

Starting with Call of Duty: Warzone, Rebirth Island is getting its biggest map update since launch and it will visually look different, too, with sunnier and clearer skies to help with visibility. Multiple new points of interest have been added or updated, including Stronghold, and a brand-new location known as Dock.

At Dock, players will find two new large supply ships that players can explore to find and unlock items in Supply boxes. Players can walk across a gangplank to access the ships or execute some parkour moves to gain access; or they can drop in from above.

Warzone is also bringing back the Payload, Blood Money, and Resurgence Solo modes through the weekly featured playlists, which will also host the classic Rebirth modes. An event called Rebirth Island Reinforced is coming as well, and it will offer special rewards.

Vanguard

In Call of Duty: Vanguard, players can look forward to a new 12v12 mode called Arms Race. This mode is set on a new large-scale map and calls on players to capture and hold bases. Vanguard also introduces new vehicles, including the motorcycle, the CD12 Transport four-seater, and the powerful Tank.

Season 2 Reloaded also introduces new rewards for Ranked play, while Zombies mode gets new Covenants and the long-awaited ability to pause.

New Operators

New Operators are coming Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard in the Season 2 Reloaded update as well, including Gustavo Dos Santos and the aforementioned Snoop Dogg.

"Gustavo returned to his homeland to deliver this intelligence, then joined the 'the Smoking Cobras,' (also known as the Brazilian Expeditionary Force) to become a true hero in Northern Italy," Activision said. "He prefers using CQB weaponry, especially the prototypical Armaguerra 43 he gained mastery with during his time in the Mediterranean. The only thing sharper than his wit is his deadly accuracy with all weaponry."

As for Snoop, well, he really needs no introduction. The iconic rapper and actor will arrive on April 19 as part of a 10-item bundle--read more about the Snoop Dogg Operator Bundle here.

The Armaguerra 43 SMG is coming to Season 2 Reloaded mid-season, and it is the fastest-firing SMG in Warzone and Vanguard. Not only that, but its effective range is better, too. To balance it out, the Armaguerra 43 has high recoil and low damage. Players can unlock the new gun by completing a challenge or purchasing it directly when it arrives sometime in Season 2 Reloaded.

For more on Season 2 Reloaded, be sure to read Activision's full blog post.

The launch of Season 2 Reloaded comes just after Activision banned a whopping 90,000 players from Call of Duty games.

