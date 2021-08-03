CoD: Warzone And Modern Warfare Finally Add Soap And The CX-9, Here's How To Unlock Them

The once mysterious CX-9 submachine gun was quietly added into Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone today. This new weapon was leaked, teased, and even available for a brief time in Warzone before being removed without any official word. Here's how players can now officially unlock the CX-9 submachine gun in both Modern Warfare and Warzone.

How To Unlock The CX-9 In-Game

If you just want to score the new CX-9 submachine without spending any money, it can be unlocked via an in-game challenge. The challenge is the same whether you choose to play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare or Warzone. You simply need to get 2 longshot kills while using any submachine gun in five different matches.

If you're trying to unlock the weapon now, you may notice your kills aren't tracking. Raven Software tweeted it's aware of an issue with the CX-9's unlock challenge and level progression not tracking.

❗️ We are aware of an issue with the CX-9 (MW) where the Unlock Challenge and Level are not tracking.

We are actively investigating and have updated the #Warzone Trello to reflect this:https://t.co/BnJlTgSOx1 — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) August 3, 2021

How To Unlock The CX-9 With COD Points

If you don't want to waste time on challenges, this once mysterious weapon can be officially unlocked in today's new Warzone shop bundle, which is the long-awaited John "Soap" MacTavish operator pack.

Soap MacTavish is a main character featured in 2007's Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, who also played major roles in the two Modern Warfare sequels that followed. Given that Soap is such an iconic Modern Warfare character and the bundle was highly-anticipated, it feels weird to not have this tied to any major announcement or event, but he's finally available for those who wish to purchase him for 2,400 COD Points. The Soap bundle comes with ten items total, which is obviously highlighted by the Soap operator skin and the Serac weapon blueprint for the new CX-9 submachine gun.

Today's surprise additions to Warzone and Modern Warfare also arrived with a new Season 5 cinematic trailer to tease the return of the famous Numbers broadcast from the first Black Ops game. Season 5 is set to launch on August 12. Here's what we know so far about the season, and we'll be updating with any new details.

This quiet arrival of content emerges while Activision Blizzard is also facing multiple lawsuits concerning alleged sexual harassment and a "frat boy" culture.