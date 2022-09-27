CoD: Warzone Adding New Resurgence Supreme LTM In Season 5 Reloaded Update

Activision has detailed everything to expect in Season 5 Reloaded, including a new LTM for Rebirth Island and returning fan-favorite playlists.

By on

Comments

Activision announced Call of Duty Season 5: Last Stand's mid-season Reloaded update will arrive to Warzone on September 28, which includes the return of several fan-favorite playlists and a new "supreme" mode for Warzone's Rebirth Island map.

Resurgence Supreme is a new respawn mode for Rebirth Island that fills the map with ground loot that is epic quality or better. We don't have all of the details yet, but Activision says the experience has been "fine-tuned for competitive play" with adjustments like increased health points, the removal of extraneous items, and more.

This limited-time mode will be available to play in solos, duos, trios, and quads. Players who win a match with at least 15 eliminations will earn the animated "Resurgence Trials Victory" calling card. Activision did not specify if this mode will be available at launch of the mid-season update, or if the mode is expected to arrive later in the season.

In addition to Resurgence Supreme, the publisher also announced that fan-favorite playlists would be returning throughout the remainder of Season 5. These playlists include modes like Clash, Rebirth Blood Money, Rebirth Payload, Golden Plunder, Fortune's Keep Resurgence, and more.

This is the final seasonal update for both Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone Pacific. Here you can find the start times and full details given for Season 5 Reloaded, which include new weapons to unlock and operator bundles in the in-game shop.

The launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is fast approaching, so make sure to check out all the details we're learned about Infinity Ward's rebooted Modern Warfare 2. Here are our day one impressions of the Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer beta, and we share some additional beta thoughts about the addition of AI in Ground War.

