CoD: Warzone 2 Players Reportedly Hit With Disconnects And Shadowbans For Getting A Specific Amount Of Kills

Call of Duty's battle royale has featured its fair share of bugs and glitches, including invisible players and demonic texture glitches, but now Warzone 2 players are claiming a bug is causing them to get removed from matches for getting a specific amount of kills.

As previously reported by Jake Lucky on Twitter, some of Warzone 2's top pro players and streamers are sharing clips of getting immediately disconnected from the game specifically after getting their 10th kill of the match.

There’s a bug in Warzone 2 where if you get 10 kills you get disconnected and shadowbanned LOL pic.twitter.com/L4OtXpxZct — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) January 4, 2023

The affected players are also claiming that their accounts are shadowbanned after being disconnected, meaning they are shunned from regular lobbies and forced into Warzone 2's smaller pool of suspected cheaters. Players hit with a shadowban will have their account reviewed by the developer to either be cleared of cheating or receive an additional suspension.

With the 10th kill being the common denominator, players may want to ease off the trigger after getting nine kills and avoid going for those high-kill games until the issue is sorted. Some players are reporting that the 10th kill disconnect bug previously happened to them, and it took five days to get their account cleared. The issue hasn't been acknowledged by the developer yet, but players can check their shadowban status and make an appeal on the Activision support page.

Call of Duty Season 2 is just around the corner for Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2, but hopefully this issue gets sorted before the big update. Warzone 2 leaks also suggest a smaller Resurgence map is arriving to the battle royale, and the new location could potentially arrive with the Season 2 update.