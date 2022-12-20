CoD: Warzone 2 Loadout Drops Return To Buy Stations

Following the launch of the Season 1 Reloaded update, Raven Software has slowly been making several small tweaks to Call of Duty: Warzone 2, including bringing back the battle royale's option to purchase a Loadout Drop Marker from Buy Stations.

The developer tweeted on December 20 that purchasable loadout drops returned to the battle royale with a small update. These can be found in Buy Stations across Al Mazrah, bringing back Warzone's traditional custom loadout with weapons, perk packages, and equipment.

Players can now buy their loadout drop at the following prices:

  • Solos - $8,000
  • Duos - $16,000
  • Trios - $24,000
  • Quads - $32,000

Raven Software did add an additional tweet to say that the continued availability of these loadouts will depend on feedback received and the overall impact on the experience in Warzone 2, so purchasable loadout drops are subject to change.

The return of loadout drops comes one day after a Warzone 2 update reduced the Buy Station's cost of primary loadout weapons from $5,000 to $2,500 per weapon.

Season 1 Reloaded added two operators, the new Chimera assault rifle, and more. Make sure to check out all the Season 1 Reloaded changes revealed in the patch notes for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, which includes an overhaul of social tab, bug fixes, and weapon tuning.

