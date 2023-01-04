CoD: Warzone 2 And Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 Start Times And Details

A new season of Call of Duty is just around the corner, and the Season 2 update should bring more weapons, operators, and a new battle pass to both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. Here is everything we know about the big Season 2 update.

Call of Duty Season 2 start times

The Season 2 update should go live on or around Wednesday, February 1, which is the endpoint for the current season's battle pass. These updates usually go live at around 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM BST.

What to expect from Season 2

While official details haven't been announced yet, Call of Duty seasons typically bring a brand-new battle pass with new weapons, operators, and a slew of cosmetics. The updates for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 will likely include additional weapon balancing and bug fixes as well.

Potential art leaks were posted from notable Call of Duty leaker Ralph's Valve, who suggested back in early December that Season 2's key art revealed a Japanese theme. The art, which has since been removed, showed the return of Modern Warfare 2019's Ronin operator. The leak also included Call of Duty: World at War's Castle map, which recently returned in last year's Call of Duty: Vanguard. Having a World War II location instead of a map from the Modern Warfare series seems odd, but as always, rumors and leaks should be taken with a grain of salt.

Seasonal passes usually contain two DLC weapons, and data miners are already finding new weapons in Modern Warfare 2's game files. The Crossbow and Vepr-12 Shotgun are suggested to be coming with Season 2.

Warzone 2

Details haven't been confirmed for Warzone 2's Season 2 update, but journalist and insider Tom Henderson suggested the battle royale will get a smaller Resurgence map for this upcoming season. A potentially leaked Resurgence map was also shared on Reddit, which suggests the location will be an island, which fits with the past Resurgence maps of Rebirth Island and Fortune's Keep island locales. This leaked image has since been removed.

A Resurgence map is all speculation and rumors at this point, and while still likely, there's no confirmation from Activision on if or when a second map will arrive to Warzone 2.

Modern Warfare 2

While most of Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer content for Season 2 is just speculation, we can expect a brand-new Raid episode. These 3-player episodic Raids continue Modern Warfare 2's story with a mix of stealth, action, and puzzle-solving objectives. Episode One: Atomgrad launched with Season 1 Reloaded, and Infinity Ward confirmed a new Raid episode would be added for each season.

Additionally, there's a possibility that Modern Warfare 2's competitive Ranked Play mode could arrive sometime within Season 2. The mode was confirmed for a 2023 launch with a competitive ladder, leaderboards, and rewards, but the developer didn't specify which season Ranked Play would arrive.

Most recently, Modern Warfare 2 added the Chimera assault rifle and the Shipment map as part of Season 1 Reloaded. There's also the recently added CDL playlist to let players play like the pros. While it doesn't have a ranking system or leaderboards, it still follows the maps, rules, and restrictions used by the pro players in the Call of Duty League.