CoD: Warzone 2 And Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 Reloaded Start Times And Details

Season 1 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 already added three new weapons, an operator, and new multiplayer map, but the mid-season Reloaded update is set to add even more content. Players can expect a new assault rifle, another multiplayer map, and the introduction of Raids. Here's everything we know about the big update so far.

Call of Duty Season 1 Reloaded start times

The Season 1 Reloaded update should go live on or around Wednesday, December 14, which is the midpoint for the season's battle pass. These updates usually go live at around 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET / 5 PM BST.

What to expect from Season 1 Reloaded

Call of Duty's "Reloaded" updates generally bring additional weapon balancing and bug fixes to both games, but players can also expect two new operator bundles in the shop, a new weapon to unlock via an in-game challenge, and new multiplayer content.

New weapon and operators

The mid-season update includes the new Chimera assault rifle for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, and the new weapon will be available to unlock either for free with an in-game challenge or the gun can be purchased outright in a store bundle.

For the new operators, Gaz from Task Force 141 is set to receive a shop bundle, and there is a new character called Klaus. Klaus is described as being a member of Denmark's Elite Special Forces and a living legend with night vision, but his picture in the Season 1 blog post is currently being teased as "redacted." Given the name and timing of Season 1 Reloaded, it's possible this will be some holiday-themed bundle.

Warzone 2

We don't have many details about Warzone 2's Reloaded update, but Activision's seasonal blog post did mention the game would introduce third-person playlists. Third-person mode is currently an option as a trios playlist, but additional third-person modes will become available on a weekly rotation.

Additionally, the battle royale's mid-season update usually includes weapon tuning and quality of life updates.

Modern Warfare 2

For multiplayer, the iconic Shipment map from 2007's Modern Warfare is making a return with the mid-season update. This version of the ultra-compact map features a stormy setting on a cargo ship at sea. Vanguard's WW2 version of the map included the ability to quickly pop out of bounds without dying, but Activision says players will find themselves at sea if they try to go out of bounds in Modern Warfare 2's version.

For co-op mode, Raids are being introduced with the Reloaded update. Raids will continue the story of Modern Warfare 2's campaign, and Activision describes this as a trios mode with a mix of stealth, action, and puzzle-solving objectives. Players can expect Episode One to launch with the Reloaded update, with more episodes following in future seasons. More details on Raids will be revealed closer to the mid-season update, and we'll update this as new information is provided.

Season 1 already added two free weapons in the battle pass, and a third gun is available to unlock in Warzone 2's DMZ mode. Here's our guide for how to unlock the M13B assault rifle in DMZ. In celebration of the Men's World Cup, three soccer star players can be purchased as Call of Duty operator bundles for use in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.