CoD: Warzone 2.0 Will Exist Alongside Warzone 1, Offers Separate Inventory And Progression

During the official reveal for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on June 8, Activision provided a few details on Warzone's upcoming sequel, including confirmation that the existing version of the free-to-play battle royale will stick around.

Activision revealed that Warzone's sequel will feature Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's new guns, vehicles, equipment, and mechanics. New movement is being introduced, and players will be able to swim and experience underwater combat, as well as choose between diving and sliding movements on land. The publisher gave us an early preview of Modern Warfare 2, and here we breakdown all the new details and game mechanics coming to both games, including more advanced A.I. and changes to the Gunsmith.

However, no one should feel forced to migrate to this new Warzone game to get their battle royale fix. Players will be able to choose whether they want all the new bells and whistles that come along with Modern Warfare 2 and the Warzone sequel, or if they want to continue enjoying this current iteration of Warzone. However, choosing to switch to Warzone 2.0 might mean leaving all skins and camos behind.

"In order to fully deliver this state-of-the-art experience, Warzone 2.0 will feature new Modern Warfare 2 content and systems with brand-new progression and inventories," Activision said. "Today's Warzone will continue on as a separate experience that will include a continuation of player progression and inventories within that Warzone experience."

While Activision doesn't explicitly say that players won't be able to transfer any skins or other cosmetics, it seems to imply the inventory from the old Warzone game won't be transferred to the new Warzone 2.0. Presumably, this means players won't lose their expensive skins and weapon blueprints, but they'll likely need to boot up the old Warzone game to use them.

If all the cosmetic inventory does remain in Warzone's past, it shouldn't come as much of a surprise. A lot of Warzone's struggles post-Vanguard integration came from the game being bloated with content from three separate Call of Duty titles. When previously asked in an interview with The Washington Post's Launcher, a Warzone developer discussed the topics of cosmetics and the sequel, saying that inventory management was becoming problematic in the battle royale.

It's also worth mentioning that players will probably need to have a lot of storage space available to keep both versions of Warzone at their fingertips, which can be a bit of a hassle for console players. Keeping a behemoth-size game like the current Warzone, which requires the attached Modern Warfare 2019 and Vanguard game files, is a lot of storage space on its own. Adding a brand-new Warzone and Modern Warfare 2 game means dedicating a lot of hard drive space to Call of Duty games.

Additionally, Call of Duty's Ricochet anti-cheat is announced to be releasing on day one for both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0. The publisher also vaguely teased that a new sandbox mode and brand-new "playspace" would be coming to Warzone 2.0, with more information closer to launch.

Development on this Warzone sequel is being led by Infinity Ward, along with Raven Software. Activision didn't announce a launch date for Warzone 2.0 but said the sequel would come "soon after" Modern Warfare 2's October 28 release.

More Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 information is set to be revealed, with Activision scheduled to premiere a campaign level during the Summer Game Fest event. Additionally, here are the rumors and additional details we know so far about Warzone 2.