CoD: Warzone 2.0 May Cause Rebirth Island and Fortune's Keep To Disappear, Leak Suggests

Call of Duty: Warzone just received a final seasonal update with Season 5 Reloaded on September 28, and with the upcoming arrival of Warzone 2.0, one leaker claims the battle royale's smaller Resurgence maps will disappear.

Warzone is confirmed to be sticking around after the launch of Warzone 2.0 on November 16, as Activision previously explained how the current version of Warzone would "continue on as a separate experience that will include a continuation of player progression and inventories within that Warzone experience." However, the publisher has not confirmed which of the three maps would remain available after Warzone 2.0 releases.

The Ghost of Hope, who is a notable Call of Duty leaker, has claimed that both Rebirth Island and Fortune's Keep will disappear when Warzone 2.0 is released, leaving only Caldera to remain. This also lines up with journalist Tom Henderson's claims on Twitter that the current version of Warzone would be renamed to "Warzone Caldera."

This isn't a joke. They're actually being removed. Wouldn't make this tweet if I was trolling. https://t.co/QxFdxfqHuu — Hope (@TheGhostOfHope) September 28, 2022

This potential news could be a tough blow to many Warzone players. Warzone Pacific launched with a rocky start, and though the Caldera map has improved in quality over the last few seasons, it just doesn't seem to be as popular as the other maps. A bigger fanbase likely exists around Rebirth Island and Fortune's Keep due to the smaller design of the maps, which offer a more fast-paced Call of Duty experience.

The Ghost Of Hope's claims do sound like a valid move for Activision, as the publisher likely wants as many players as possible to transition to Warzone 2.0, avoiding a largely split player base across two versions of the battle royale.

