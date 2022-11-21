CoD: Warzone 2.0 DMZ - How To Get All Weapon Case Event Rewards

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0's new DMZ extraction mode includes tons of activities and rewards for you to earn in a PvPvE environment. Here we guide you through collecting all of the mode's unique Weapon Case event rewards, including an operator skin and weapon blueprint.

Weapon Case events explained

DMZ's Weapon Case events only happen once per match, and it can quickly turn into a deadly free-for-all, as only one person can claim the reward each game.

The event is marked on the map as a yellow highlighted circle with an icon of a folder labeled with a question mark. Here you'll need to fight off AI and eliminate a Juggernaut, who will drop a weapon briefcase for you to pick up. This case then needs to be successfully extracted for you to earn the rewards.

DMZ map Weapon Case event icon

The Weapon Case event in DMZ can activate in one of three locations in each match:

Observatory

Al Sharim Pass

Zarqwa Hydroelectric

Weapon Case event rewards

There are seven rewards to score for the Weapon Case event, and they can only be earned one at a time, with one being earned for each event completion. You'll need to complete this event seven times to earn all rewards. The rewards include a weapon blueprint, weapon sticker, charm, vehicle skin, calling card, emblem, and an operator skin. They are earned in the order below:

Caution Tape: RPK weapon blueprint

RPK weapon blueprint Biohazard: weapon sticker

weapon sticker Jungle Incognito: vehicle skin

vehicle skin Gas Gas Gas: weapon charm

weapon charm Weapon Crate: calling card

calling card Weapon Crate: emblem

emblem Biohazard: Konig operator skin

Tips for successfully completing the event

Don't risk your best weapons here, as you don't want to lose your favorite DMZ weapon on a difficult challenge. Just make sure you have a weapon with a decent fire rate, equip the stim shot tactical equipment, semtex or thermite as your lethal, and carry the munitions box field upgrade. These items will ensure you can get healed up quickly mid-fight and keep ammo and powerful lethals at your disposal.

Check your map when spawning into a match to see if you have an armored vehicle close enough to your location. It's marked on your map as an icon in the shape of an armored car. An armored vehicle speeds up the process because you can just run over the juggernaut without having a tedious fight. This is the best strategy to use if you're trying to attempt this solo.

Note: You can buy an LTV armored vehicle with a turret from a Buy Station, but it will likely take too long to scrounge up that much cash.

Head to an exfil location immediately after grabbing the case, because you'll be marked on the map for all the other players, painting you as a target. On the other hand, this is an additional way to score the weapon cases if you're struggling to get them yourself. Taking out the carrier will let you grab and exfil for the reward.

Additionally, you can also unlock a new weapon here for use across Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0, and here's our guide to unlocking the M13B assault rifle in DMZ mode. We also have some general tips to help you get started with DMZ mode.