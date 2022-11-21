CoD: Warzone 2.0 And DMZ Best Weapon Loadouts And Attachment Tuning

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 arrived with the start of Season 1, and both battle royale and DMZ mode make use of Modern Warfare 2's entire weapons and attachments pool. Customizing the optimal weapon loadout in the Gunsmith can sometimes be overwhelming, so here we recommend some of the best loadouts to use in Season 1 of Warzone 2.0 and DMZ.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0's Gunsmith adds the ability to fine tune attachments to improve certain weapon stats, such as recoil control, bullet velocity, aim down sight speed, and more. This is done by adjusting two sliders towards one stat benefit or the other.

Weapon tuning feature in Warzone/MW2

It's important to note that not every attachment needs to be tuned just for the sake of tuning, as every adjustment has a pro and con tradeoff, but tuning attachments like muzzles and barrels can be beneficial. For our recommended loadouts, we do include a few attachments worth fine tuning for each build.

M4

M4 assault rifle

The M4 assault rifle is an easy-to-handle assault rifle with great range, so this specific build is focused on long-range combat. The recommended attachments will help give you the best performance for mid- to long-range engagements.

Recommended M4 attachments:

Muzzle: Harbinger D20

Barrel: Hightower 20" Barrel

Optic: VLK 4.0 Optic

Magazine: 45 Round Mag

Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

For further tuning, you can tune the Harbinger D20 muzzle with the left slider maxing out the recoil smoothness, while the bottom slider is maxing out bullet velocity.

And you can tune the Tundra Pro Barrel by sliding the left slider to max out recoil steadiness, and then move the bottom slider all the way over to max out the damage range.

TAQ-56

TAQ 56 assault rifle

The TAQ-56 is one of the most powerful assault rifles in Warzone 2.0 and DMZ, but it does have a bit more recoil than the M4, especially at longer ranges. The recommended attachments will help manage some of the gun's kick, and also give you a boost to the ammo count.

Recommended TAQ-56 attachments:

Muzzle: RF Crown 50

Barrel: Tundra Pro Barrel

Optic: VLK 4.0 Optic

Stock: Tactique Brute Stock

Magazine: 60 Round Mag

For additional weapon tuning, you can tune the RF Crown 50 muzzle by sliding the left slider all the up to max recoil stabilization, while sliding the bottom slider all the way towards gun kick control.

Tune the Tundra Pro Barrel by sliding the left slider to max out recoil steadiness, and then move the bottom slider all the way over to max out the damage range.

And tune the Tactique Brute Stock by sliding the left slider to max out the aim down sight speed, and adjust the bottom slider to max out aiming idle stability.

RPK

RPK light machine gun

The RPK is powerful and one of the best light machine guns to use, but you'll want the recommended attachments to help manage some of the weapon's recoil, and give the gun an additional boost to bullet velocity.

Recommended RPK attachments:

Muzzle: Polarfire-S

Optic: VLK 4.0 Optic

Stock: FT Tac-Elite Stock

Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

For further tuning, you can tune the Polarfire-S muzzle with the left slider maxing out the recoil smoothness, while the bottom slider is maxing out bullet velocity.

The FT Tac-Elite Stock can be tuned with the left slider maxing out the aim down sight speed, while the bottom slider maxes out the aiming idle stability.

And the FTAC Ripper 56 underbarrel can be tuned with the left slider maxing out the recoil stabilization, while the bottom slider maxes out the aiming idle stability.

Lachmann Sub

Lachmann Sub submachine gun

The Lachmann Sub is one of the most powerful and easy-to-use submachine guns. The recommended attachments will help you make the most of the Lachmann sub, including a muzzle that will boost the damage range, bullet velocity, and help you stay off the minimap when firing the gun.

Recommended Lachmann Sub attachments:

Muzzle: XTEN RR-40

Laser: 1MW Quick Fire Laser

Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10

Magazine: 50 Round Drum

Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

For additional tuning, the XTEN RR-40 muzzle can be fine tuned with the left slider maxing out aim down sight speed, while the bottom slider maxes out the bullet velocity.

The FSS Sharkfin 90 underbarrel can be tuned for the left slider to max out the aim down sight speed, while the bottom slider maxes out the aim walking speed.

Fennec 45

Fennec 45 submachine gun

One of the best close-range options for battle royale is the Fennec 45, which boasts a really fast time-to-kill without being too unforgiving with recoil control. The recommended attachments will further boost mobility, recoil control, and give extra bullet velocity.

Recommended Fennec 45 attachments:

Muzzle: XTEN RR-40

Barrel: ZLR 16.5" Ignition Barrel

Laser: 1MW Quick Fire Laser

Rear Grip: Fennec Stippled Grip

Magazine: Fennec Mag 45

For additional tuning, the XTEN RR-40 muzzle can be fine tuned with the left slider maxing out aim down sight speed, while the bottom slider maxes out the bullet velocity.

The Fennec Stippled Grip rear grip attachment can be tuned with the left slider maxing out aim down sight speed, and the bottom slider maxing out the sprint to fire speed.

Victus XMR

Victus XMR sniper rifle

Season 1 brings the new Victus XMR sniper rifle in the free tiers of the battle pass. Sniping in Warzone 2.0 isn't quite as overpowered as the original Warzone, so one-shot kills are quite rare, but the Victus XMR can still be a great choice if you prefer to snipe for long-range engagements. Our recommended attachments will help add a little boost to the bullet velocity and ADS speed.

Recommended Victus XMR attachments:

Muzzle: Bruen Counter-Ops

Barrel: Mack 8 33.5 Super

Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

Ammunition: .50 Cal High Velocity

Rear Grip: Bruen Q900 Grip

For further tuning, adjust the Bruen Counter-Ops to have the left slider max out aim down sight speed, while the bottom slider maxes out bullet velocity.

You can further tune the ammunition with the left slider maxing out damage range, while the bottom slider maxes out bullet velocity.

EBR-14

EBR-14 marksman rifle

The EBR-14 marksman rifle really packs a punch in Warzone 2.0, and it offers a more versatile, long-range playstyle than a sniper rifle. The recommended attachments will help further boost the bullet velocity and give better recoil control.

Recommended EBR-14 attachments:

Muzzle: Polarfire-S

Barrel: 22" Boremaster Barrel

Optic: VLK 4.0 Optic

Stock: FTAC Valor Stock

Magazine: 20 Round Mag

For further tuning, you can tune the Polarfire-S muzzle with the left slider maxing out the recoil smoothness, while the bottom slider is maxing out bullet velocity.

Tune the 22" Boremaster Barrel by sliding the left slider maxing out recoil steadiness, and then move the bottom slider all the way over to max out the damage range.

A new weapon can be unlocked for use across Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0, and here's our guide to unlocking the M13B assault rifle in DMZ mode. Here are some general tips to help you get started with DMZ mode.