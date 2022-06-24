CoD: Vanguard Zombies Shi No Numa Side Easter Egg Guide

The swampland of Shi No Numa has returned to Call of Duty Zombies with Vanguard's Season 4 update. Treyarch's enhanced version of Shi No Numa introduces a brand-new main storyline quest, and the map also returns with both old and new side Easter eggs to uncover. Here we walk you through completing Shi No Numa's side Easter eggs.

Telephone "The One" musical Easter egg

Telephone in Comm Room

Returning along with Shi No Numa's classic Wonder Weapon is the map's telephone music Easter egg. You'll want to head to the Comm Room hut on the northeast portion of the map. You can activate music by interacting three times with the black telephone on the desk inside the building. The tune will be mostly familiar for returning fans, but this time the song playing will be an instrumental version of "The One" from the original Shi No Numa map.

Samantha's Song Easter egg

Originally introduced in the Call of Duty: Black Ops 3's remastered version of Shi No Numa, "Samantha’s Lullaby" Easter egg song can be activated in Vanguard's version of the map. This is done by performing the same steps used in Black Ops 3, but for those unfamiliar, we'll walk you through the steps.

You'll want to head to the Fishing Hut, where you'll want to shoot four tin pans hanging inside the hut. Working through the building counter-clockwise, enter the hut and turn directly to your right to easily spot the first pan hanging on the wall, then proceed forward into the room past the perk fountain, and there will be a pan on the left just inside the doorway, so turn around and shoot it.

The second pan in Fishing Hut

Continue through the hut to find one directly on the wall in front of you, and if you continue moving through the building counter-clockwise, take another left and the fourth and final pan will be on the wall in front of you. It's tucked just above a stack of crates.

Once all four pans are shot, head to the back of the hut. You'll see a pile of hay on the floor with fish and a small figurine of young Samantha Maxis as a music box figurine. Interact with the figurine, and you'll hear an audio cue.

Close up of the Samantha figurine next to fish in the hay pile

Head back to the bridge between the Fishing Hut and the Main Hut. You will find another small figurine of Samantha on one of the posts on either side of the bridge. Shoot the figurine and it will teleport to another post. This should happen about four times. You want to keep shooting the teleporting Samantha figurine until she stops appearing.

Close up of the Samantha figurine on the bridge post

Lastly, return to the figurine inside the back of the Fishing Hut. Interacting with it will complete the Easter egg, rewarding you with a Max Ammo power-up and the "Samantha’s Lullaby" music will play.

Rampage Inducer Easter egg

One of Black Ops Cold War's most popular Zombies features was the Rampage Inducer, which was a device that caused enemies to gain increased movement speed and spawn rates, turning slower, early rounds of matches into something more like the frantic later rounds.

Luckily, the Rampage Inducer returns for those looking to get into the action quicker, but this will require a simple Easter egg to activate the feature. This requires you to shoot five lanterns hanging outside the windows in the spawn room, and this must be done in a specific order. This also seems to be a timed event, so make sure you do this quickly, as you might need to restart the whole process if you take too long.

Lantern hanging in first window needed. Next to the SVT-40 Wall Buy

Beginning with the window on the west end of the room, which has the SVT-40 Wall Buy next to it, you'll want to peek close to the window to shoot the lantern hanging from the building's exterior. A brighter orange light will glow from the lantern if done correctly.

From here, you'll want to turn and go clockwise to the next window, where you will be able to shoot another lantern just outside of the window. Continue going around in a clockwise motion to the barrier on the other side of the stairs, where you'll find the third lantern to shoot.

Continue to the next window on the right, and here you will see this window has the final two lanterns. Remember, this needs to be in order. First, shoot the lantern on the right, and then shoot the lantern hanging on the left side.

Rampage Inducer Dark Aether rune

This will spawn in a Dark Aether rune near the final window. Just interact with the rune to activate the Rampage Inducer, and then get ready to get rushed by zombies.

If you need guidance with the story, make sure to check out our full guide for Shi No Numa's main Easter egg quest. We also have a Shi No Numa perk guide, and here are some general tips to surviving high rounds.