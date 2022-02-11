CoD: Vanguard Season 2 Content Is Playable Early With A Simple Trick

Call of Duty Season 2 doesn't officially release until February 14, but players are already getting hands-on with some of the new killstreaks and features coming to Vanguard, including the new Ball Turret Gunner killstreak.

As seen below in a video from Call of Duty content creator Prestige Is Key, Season 2's two new standard multiplayer maps Casablanca and Gondola can be played and explored in private matches. Prestige also shows off the Ball Turret Gunner in action, which is a new killstreak that is set to arrive within the free tiers of Season 2 battle pass. Activision recently detailed what players can expect from the new pass, and here are all the highlighted rewards.

Private matches even let players test out the two new weapons coming with the battle pass. Any players who don't want to jump into a match with bots can watch Prestige's gameplay with both the KG M40 assault rifle and the Whitley light machine gun.

Lastly, Prestige shows off the new weapon inspect feature being added with Season 2. This works just like past weapon inspect animations in Call of Duty, where a simple button tap lets players get a close up "inspect" view of their equipped weapon from various angles.

Some players have even gone as far as to play the new Zombies map "Terra Maledicta," which is a new starting hub set in Egypt's Eastern Desert. Spoilers for the new storyline Easter egg have also been circulating online, so players should beware of these leaks on social media if they're wanting to keep any story surprises under wraps.

Here are all the details for Season 2 content coming to Vanguard and Warzone. In other major news, sequels to both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone have been revealed, but Activision has also highlighted its plans to fix the broken state of Warzone Pacific.