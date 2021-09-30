CoD Season 6 Roadmap Details For Black Ops Cold War And Warzone

Activision has revealed the Call of Duty Season 6 roadmap for both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, and players can expect plenty of new content for Cold War's final season. Season 6 will arrive on October 7 packed with a new Zombies experience, more multiplayer maps, and some drastic Warzone changes. There's also vague mention of a spooky new event.

The Haunting Seasonal Event

The Haunting, which is listed as Call of Duty's seasonal Halloween celebration across Warzone and Black Ops Cold War, is scheduled to arrive on October 19. Unfortunately, no details were given about the upcoming event, but more information is set to drop on October 18. It will likely be similar to last year's Haunting of Verdansk, which gave unique challenges to complete for spooky cosmetic rewards, horror movie-themed operator skins, and plenty of jump scares.

Season 6 roadmap

Black Ops Cold War Multiplayer

Black Ops Cold War is getting three new maps at the launch of Season 6.

Deprogram is a standard 6v6 map, which sounds like a trippy and unique experience that plays into Cold War's mind-bending campaign hallucinations. This map is set inside Adler's brainwashed mind. The game's Red Doors will also be found throughout Deprogram, and they can be used to quickly traverse the map.

Burger Town returns in the Amerika 6v6 map

Season 6 will also include new weapons and an operator within the Season 6 battle pass. Black Ops 1 fan-favorite character Alex Mason will arrive as the featured operator within the pass.

The new season will include five weapons. A lever-action shotgun and an assault rifle can be earned through the free tiers of the pass, in addition to a new melee weapon that will be achievable via an in-game challenge. Later in season, challenges will become available for a new submachine gun and a set of dual-wield melee tools.

Zombies Mode

Season 6 brings the conclusion to the Black Ops Cold War storyline for Zombies, with the Forsaken map set to arrive at the launch of the season. Forsaken is a standard round-based map that will include the final showdown between Requiem and the Omega Group, with the map set at a secret test site in the U.S.S.R. that is being constructed to open the largest Dark Aether Portal yet.

Along with the Forsaken map, Black Ops 4's PhD Slider perk is making its Cold War debut. PhD Slider will allow players to slide into enemies to trigger an explosion. The size and damage increases the farther players slide before impact. PhD Slider can also be upgraded to feature full immunity to self-inflicted explosive damage, gain the ability to trigger an explosive payload after falling from a vertical distance, and more.

A new Wonder Weapon is also arriving with the Forsaken map. The Chrysalax is a crystallized Dark Aether axe that can be discovered in Forsaken as part of its own quest, earned through completing Trials, or gained by luck at the Mystery Box.

Chrysalax Wonder Weapon

Zombies is also set to receive two new support weapons with the ARC-XD and Hand Cannon.

The ARC-XD looks similar to the multiplayer remote-controlled car, but this version is unique to Zombies mode and fitted with an Aetherium Crystal that acts as a decoy, emitting a sound to draw enemy attention. The ARC-XD will continually pulse a small Aether blast that can kill normal enemies and launch them on contact. The Hand Cannon was originally introduced in Season 4 of multiplayer, and it can now be used as a support streak in Zombies.

Warzone Map Changes

As shown in the Season 6 intro trailer, several explosions are changing the landscape of Verdansk. Players can expect new points of interest as fissures have cracked open the Stadium and Downtown locations, revealing new WWII-era bunkers to explore. Buildings have completely toppled in Downtown, so the once frustrating sniper zone now has less verticality.

These WWII bunkers will somehow tie into Vangaurd's integration, as the post says, "Their mysterious nature hints at what will come following Vanguard’s launch…"

Giant crack through the stadium

The roadmap also reveals that Verdansk's original showers Gulag setting is making a return in Season 6, replacing the Rush paintball-themed Gulag. However, the post does suggest there may be some changes to the map's layout.

Regiment Changes

As part of the Season 6 update for Warzone, the Regiments feature will be frozen, which Activision states is in preparation for transitioning to a new Clan system based on playing with your friends and other community members.

After October 6, players will only be able to view their Regiment Roster and inspect players. No one will be able to create, manage, switch, or invite people to a Regiment, use Regiment Tags, or receive Happy Hour rewards after this date. Additionally, players will have until October 5 to ensure they are "active" in the one they wish to stay in through Vanguard’s launch on November 5. So, it seems likely this means Vanguard will only allow players in one Clan, while players could join several different Regiments.

The new Clan-based system is set to be rolled out in Warzone by the end of the year, but Activision says more details will be coming during Season 6 and beyond.

All of this new Call of Duty content is set to arrive as Activision Blizzard faces a lawsuit from the state of California over alleged harassment and discrimination against women.