CoD Season 4 Roadmap Details New Warzone Map, Traditional Zombies Coming To Vanguard

Call of Duty Season 4: Mercenaries of Fortune arrives on June 22 for Vanguard and Warzone, and Activision has revealed the roadmap for what players can expect with this new season of content. Zombies is set to receive its first traditional survival map for Vanguard, while a new Resurgence map is coming to Warzone.

The Mercenaries of Fortune update will go live for both Vanguard and Warzone following a June 21 update in Vanguard at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET, and a Warzone update at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET June 22.

New operators, battle pass, and more

Season 4: Mercenaries of Fortune will also introduce a new set of operators to Vanguard and Warzone with Special Operations Task Force Immortal. And as always, Season 4's battle pass will include 100 tiers of new content, with two new DLC weapons in the free tiers.

Special Operations Task Force Immortal will include Captain Butcher himself as the tier 1 operator in the premium battle pass. Callum Hendry and Ikenna Olowe will arrive later in the season as part of Vanguard and Warzone's operator bundles.

Found in the free tiers of the pass will be the Marco 5 and UGM-8. The Marco 5 is a submachine gun described as a "high mobility submachine gun, accurate from the hip with excellent close-range stopping power," and the UGM-8 is revealed as a "high fire rate, mobile LMG that excels at creating suppressing fire and pushing enemy positions." Later in the season, unlock challenges will become available for the Push Dagger melee tool and Vargo-S assault rifle.

New Mercenaries of Fortune seasonal event

The Mercenaries of Fortune event will work similar to past Call of Duty events with a set of eight challenges to complete for rewards, such as weapon camos, reticle, weapon charm, emblem, sticker, and a calling card. However, this event doesn't look like it includes challenges for Vanguard. The Mercenaries of Fortune event focuses on Warzone's Caldera and Fortune's Keep maps, and completing all eight challenges will unlock a gold skin for Warzone's armored SUV.

Call of Duty Season 4 roadmap

Warzone

Fortune's Keep map and new Contract types

Mercenaries of Fortune brings the brand-new Fortune's Keep Resurgence map, which will be much like Rebirth Island's close-quarters and respawning action, but now with a new castle island setting. Activision has confirmed with the Season 4 roadmap that Fortune's Keep wouldn't permanently replace Rebirth Island, but the older map will be temporarily unavailable. The publisher says that weekly playlist updates will "curate experiences across the trio of playable maps" later in the season.

Fortune's Keep will add new Contracts to the battle royale. The Black Market Run Contract challenges players to reach the Black Market Buy Station before the timer expires. This new Black Market Buy Station contains items not available at normal Buy Stations or found as ground loot, such as the Sequencer Grenade, the Nebula V Minigun, Foresight, a Specialist Bonus, or one of several "classified" weapons.

Cash Extraction is the other new Contract type being introduced with Fortune's Keep. Activision describes this as when "straggling mercenaries" attempt to airlift their cash off Fortune’s Keep. This sounds like this will be NPCs hauling bags of cash, which players can then locate and intercept. Other players in the match will also be able to intercept the cash from the mercenaries, making this Contract a risky but potentially rewarding way to earn money.

Major Caldera changes

Caldera is also getting some fresh changes for Season 4. One of the biggest updates is that Season 4 will remove 50% of the island's vegetation to improve visibility on the map. In addition to being able to see better, players will also have more looting opportunities. The roadmap details over a dozen point of interests have been changed or added to Caldera, such as mercenary camps, added scaffolding and changes to multiple buildings at the Capital location, and more.

ATM machines will be added to Plunder modes, which players can periodically search for an extra boost of cash.

Armored SUVs are also being added to the battle royale's larger map. These new armored SUVs include a rooftop turret seat, and there's even a Nitro Boost option for a temporary acceleration boost.

New limited-time Plunder mode

Golden Plunder will be Caldera's upcoming limited-time mode. The new Golden Plunder limited-time mode. The ruleset is similar to Plunder's Blood Money variant, but with a few changes to the experience:

Player count increased from 100 to 120

Players drop more cash on death

Cash required for a win is increased to $5,000,000

The mode will also include the new ATM feature and teases "Golden Keycards" for access to a a bunker filled with valuable new loot.

Vanguard MP map USS Texas 1945

Gallery

Vanguard

New MP maps and mode

Two maps are announced for Vanguard's multiplayer. Coming at launch of Season 4 is USS Texas 1945m which is the "reimagining" of the USS Texas map from Call of Duty: WWII. USS Texas is a medium-sized map set on a WWII battleship.

Later in the season, players will get the new Desolation map. Desolation is described as a small-to-medium-sized map set in a dense village littered with destruction.

Call of Duty's Blueprint Gun Game multiplayer mode makes its Vanguard debut. Just like a standard Gun Game match, players want to be the first to progress through all 18 weapons to win the free-for-all match. Players must eliminate an enemy to cycle to the next weapon, while meleeing an enemy will set them back one weapon.

New map for Zombies

Thirteen years after its original release in Call of Duty: World at War, Shi No Numa is returning to bring a classic round-based Zombies experience to Vanguard. Treyarch has ditched Vanguard's objective-style maps in favor of a more traditional Zombies experience.

While Shi No Numa is an older map, Treyarch says players can expect this enhanced version of Shi No Numa to include a new area to explore, side Easter eggs, a Wonder Weapon quest, and more. The map is also getting a main new storyline quest tied into Treyarch's ongoing Dark Aether narrative. This main Easter egg is described as a "multi-step quest culminating in a devastating battle," and completing the quest in full will reward players with a calling card.

In other Call of duty news, Activision also revealed Warzone 2.0 releases later this year, following "soon" after the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Here is the first trailer revealed for Modern Warfare 2, and the game's "Dark Water" campaign mission was also previewed at the recent Summer Games Fest.