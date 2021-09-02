CoD Player Uses A Piano To Beat A Tough Cold War Zombies Easter Egg

Call of Duty player and YouTuber Whoovie challenged themself to not only beat Black Ops Cold War Zombies' Mauer der Toten Easter egg, but the goal was to complete the quest in under an hour using a piano.

Season 4's Mauer der Toten is Cold War's most recent round-based Zombies map, bringing players to the zombie-infested streets of Berlin. This map's main Easter egg has several complex parts and even timed steps that can end your game if you fail them, so attempting to beat the quest with a piano in lieu of a controller or keyboard and mouse sounds bold. However, this isn't Whoovie's first attempt at playing Call of Duty with a piano. There's an in-depth video where Whoovie talks about playing Warzone with a piano, how they convert their piano inputs into keyboard inputs on PC, and how they trained for a month to improve their aim with piano keys.

For the Mauer der Toten Easter egg, Whoovie released a 6-minute YouTube video, where they provided gameplay and brief commentary of most major steps of Mauer der Toten's quest. There was a timer in the top right corner of the screen to keep track of how long Mauer der Toten's full quest was taking Whoovie to complete with the piano.

Beating the storyline quest in an hour is a feat with even a normal input device, especially when playing solo, but Whoovie managed to almost achieve the goal. Technically, Whoovie did successfully beat the Valentina boss fight in under an hour, but the final step where you must protect Klaus did complete just past the hour mark. Regardless of failing their personal time challenge, this is an extremely impressive feat in Zombies.

Mauer der Toten has been pretty well-received by the community, and it adds a powerful new CRBR-S Wonder Weapon, a comical robot ally named Klaus, side Easter eggs, and a satisfying main questline.

If you don't own Black Ops Cold War and want to try the Zombies content, a free-access weekend starts today. Everyone can download Black Ops Cold War starting Thursday, September 2 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET and play multiplayer and Zombies until September 7 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET.

Call of Duty continues to churn out content as Activision Blizzard faces a lawsuit from the state of California over harassment and discrimination against women.