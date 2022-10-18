CoD: Modern Warfare 2 Will Have Three Spec Ops Missions At Launch

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 launches on October 28, and Activision has finally revealed more details for what players can expect at launch for the game's cooperative Special Ops "Spec Ops" mode.

Modern Warfare 2's Spec Ops mode is a 2-player co-op experience. Activision says it will initially feature three missions at launch, meaning more missions could potentially arrive at a later date. These will be large-scale missions taking place in Al Mazrah, the new map location for Warzone 2.0.

The three missions are detailed below:

A stealth-based mission that requires players to Infiltrate a town in the dead of night to uncover intel and evidence left behind by Al Qatala before exfiltrating. Vehicle Escape: With the help of a vehicle, players must navigate through the streets of a suburb to destroy multiple SAM turrets, and then rush to the exfil plane to escape.

With the help of a vehicle, players must navigate through the streets of a suburb to destroy multiple SAM turrets, and then rush to the exfil plane to escape. Observatory Defense: A survival modes that requires players to defend an observatory from increasingly difficult waves of enemies attempting to detonate bombs. Between each wave, players can spend cash to get items, such as killstreaks, self-revive kits, and armor plates.

In Spec Ops, players will have access to a backpack to store equipment and one of three Kits. Special Ops Kits are similar to having a set of perks, field upgrades, and killstreaks in multiplayer.

A Kit focused on increased armor with an armor box field upgrade. The later levels include faster loadout item usage, increased armor capacity, and free stims included in the backpack. Medic: A Kit focused on quicker revives with a stim pistol field upgrade for ranged instant revives. The later levels include a free bomb drone, similar benefits to the Double Time perk, and free claymores and anti-tank mines are also included in the backpack.

A Kit focused on quicker revives with a stim pistol field upgrade for ranged instant revives. The later levels include a free bomb drone, similar benefits to the Double Time perk, and free claymores and anti-tank mines are also included in the backpack. Engineer: This Kit is focused on better equipment usage with a Snapshot Pulse field upgrade to see nearby enemies. The later levels include the ability to automatically restock lethals and tacticals over time, the ability to carry extra equipment, and a free heartbeat sensor and spotter scope included in the backpack.

These Kits are leveled up by earning stars through missions and mission-related challenges, which the publisher says gives all three of these launch missions plenty of replayability.

Activision also mentioned that players will want to complete the Spec Ops missions and have at least one Kit leveled up to Rank 5 before Raids arrive post-launch. While it doesn't specify why, presumably this means kits will be factored into the Raids, which are described as being a direct continuation of the campaign. This new Raid feature will be introduced to Spec Ops sometime in Season 1.

Those with digital preorders of the game will receive early access to Modern Warfare 2's campaign, starting on October 20. Additionally, Activision announced a whole set of Modern Warfare 2 campaign rewards that players can earn for completing the campaign during the early-access period. For more information, make sure to check out our breakdown of everything announced for Modern Warfare 2.

Warzone's sequel will follow up with a release on November 16, and here is everything announced for Warzone 2.0, including a revamped Gulag experience, new circle mechanics, and more.