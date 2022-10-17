CoD: Modern Warfare 2 Third-Person Mode Gets Major Update Before Launch

The release date for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is quickly approaching, and now Call of Duty's Instagram has revealed a major change to third-person mode that players can expect before launch.

Modern Warfare 2's third-person mode was available for players to test out during last month's beta, and though the mode mostly worked well, the constant switch to first-person perspective for aiming was a bit jarring. Using player feedback, third-person mode was just one of the many areas that Infinity Ward announced it would be adjusting ahead of the game's release, but specific details of the changes weren't provided.

Now, a new post made by the official Call of Duty Instagram account has revealed some top tips for playing Modern Warfare 2, which revealed that a post-beta update to third-person mode will require that only scopes over 4x zoom will activate first person ADS.

This change is a significant upgrade over the beta version of the mode, as no matter which optic was used, aiming down sights would automatically switch the view to first person-mode. The only way to avoid the view change was to hip-fire weapons. Now, players will be able to aim with a traditional third-person style, with first-person view only necessary when using a scope with a magnification of 4x or more.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will release on October 28 across PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Those with digital preorders of the game will receive early access to Modern Warfare 2's campaign, starting sometime on October 20. Additionally, Activision announced a whole set of Modern Warfare 2 campaign rewards that players can earn for completing the campaign during the early-access period.

Warzone's sequel will follow up with a release on November 16, and here is everything announced for Warzone 2.0, including a full map reveal, a revamped Gulag experience, new circle mechanics, and more.