CoD: Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer, Warzone 2.0 Reveals Coming In September

Activision has announced an event called "Call of Duty Next."

By on

Comments

Activision has announced an event called "Call of Duty Next" during which the publisher will reveal Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer and discuss the "future of Warzone."

This event will also include a new look at the Call of Duty: Warzone mobile "experience," and it will also feature "live gameplay" from popular streamers. Activision is describing the show as an "era-defining, livestream franchise event," so hopefully it brings the goods and lives up to the hype.

Click To Unmute
  1. Street Fighter 6 - Kimberly & Juri Gameplay Reveal Trailer
  2. New Tekken Official Teaser Announcement
  3. NEW FATAL FURY (GAROU) Official Teaser Trailer
  4. 8 Best Close-Quarters Combat Games
  5. Share Xbox Game Pass, Save Money | GameSpot News
  6. PREY (2022) vs PREDATOR (1987): Director and Stars React to New Design
  7. Firearms Expert Reacts To MORE Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered Guns
  8. Udyr Gameplay Trailer | League of Legends
  9. Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Xur Location Aug 5, 2022
  10. I Heart Final Fantasy VII (ft. The Completionist, Maximilian Dood, and More!)
  11. A Dragonlands Pool Party | Little Legend Showcase - Teamfight Tactics
  12. NOVECT New Game, “M” Detective Part with callasoiled - BitSummit2022

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Teaser Trailer

Modern Warfare 2's campaign mode has been shown off already, but the multiplayer element has been largely kept under wraps thus far, so fans will surely be eagerly awaiting this event.

As for "the future of Warzone," this likely pertains to what's next for the existing Warzone game and the new 2.0 version that Activision has said will launch later this year. The mobile experience, meanwhile, is probably Project Aurora, which is a new Call of Duty Warzone game currently being tested for mobile.

Most Broken Guns In Call Of Duty: Warzone History, Ranked
See More

September is shaping up to be a big month for big franchises, as Ubisoft is also conducting its own event that month where it will reveal the future of Assassin's Creed, among other things.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Call of Duty: Warzone
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
PlayStation 5
Xbox Series X
Xbox One
PlayStation 4
PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)