CoD: Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer, Warzone 2.0 Reveals Coming In September

Activision has announced an event called "Call of Duty Next" during which the publisher will reveal Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer and discuss the "future of Warzone."

This event will also include a new look at the Call of Duty: Warzone mobile "experience," and it will also feature "live gameplay" from popular streamers. Activision is describing the show as an "era-defining, livestream franchise event," so hopefully it brings the goods and lives up to the hype.

Modern Warfare 2's campaign mode has been shown off already, but the multiplayer element has been largely kept under wraps thus far, so fans will surely be eagerly awaiting this event.

As for "the future of Warzone," this likely pertains to what's next for the existing Warzone game and the new 2.0 version that Activision has said will launch later this year. The mobile experience, meanwhile, is probably Project Aurora, which is a new Call of Duty Warzone game currently being tested for mobile.

September is shaping up to be a big month for big franchises, as Ubisoft is also conducting its own event that month where it will reveal the future of Assassin's Creed, among other things.