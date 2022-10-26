CoD: Modern Warfare 2 Launch Update Addresses Visibility, Audio, And UI Issues

The launch day for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's almost here, and Infinity Ward has detailed some of the changes implemented from beta feedback. There are some pretty notable updates coming with the game's October 28 release.

First, Infinity Ward revealed that beta feedback was used to increase enemy visibility. The developer said this was implemented by adding diamond icons above the heads of enemies to clearly identify opponents in the match. Additionally, tweaks were made to lighting and contrast for improved enemy visibility.

Modern Warfare 2's audio also received a few adjustments before release. The overall range of footstep audio has been updated to allow enemy players to get closer to targets before they are able to detect footsteps. Players can also expect teammate footstep audio to be quieter.

Infinity Ward also adjusted the one major downside to using the Dead Silence field upgrade. Previously, the activation was audible enough that players could tell when opponents activated the stealth ability, but now the field upgrade's activation sound effect has been drastically decreased.

Modern Warfare 2's UI for the beta was a bit clunky, but it should be easier to navigate menus at launch. The developer said improvements were made to Modern Warfare 2's UI to improve navigation of menus, as well as making accessing and customizing loadouts more seamless.

As previously announced, changes were made to Modern Warfare 2's third-person playlist, which will now keep players in third-person perspective unless aiming with scopes over 4x zoom. Previously, aiming down sights with any weapon would cause players to automatically be switched to a first-person view.

Other changes mentioned were vague announcements of weapon tuning, refinements to player movements, and reduced lobby disbandment between matches.

Activision has announced everything players can unlock on day one of Modern Warfare 2's release, and here is a list of all the game's maps, perks, and killstreaks.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will release on October 28 across PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.