CoD: Modern Warfare 2 And Warzone 2 Patch Notes Include Plunder And Raid Fixes

The latest Call of Duty update brings several improvements to multiplayer, battle royale, and DMZ mode.

By on

Comments

A small update has arrived to make several improvements to both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. The May 1 patch notes include a major fix for the first Raid episode, and a few adjustments were made to Warzone 2's Plunder.

One major update is a fix for the oxygen mask in Modern Warfare 2's first Raid episode. There was previously an issue preventing players from equipping and sharing the oxygen mask between teammates while submerged, which is a crucial step in the mission.

Season 3 added Plunder to Warzone 2, and according to Activision's patch notes, this new update addresses "a number of known crashes" in the mode. It also corrects an issue where enemy nameplates were appearing for some players in Plunder.

On the DMZ side, the update fixes an issue where a player's free Contraband weapons would sometimes not equip. It also squashes a bug that caused the Revive Pistol to remain as a player's field upgrade despite them failing to exfil.

Other notable changes include a way to preview Tracers in the in-game shop bundles, and a fix for an issue that caused the match scoreboard to not be opened or flicker during multiplayer matches.

The full list of patch notes can be found below, as shared by Activision's blog post.

In other recent news, a Call of Duty board game was announced, and Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 bundles are being criticized by players for having very similar cosmetics as Warzone 1.

Best Call Of Duty Games: Ranking The 10 Greatest Entries
GENERAL

  • Added Tracer preview to Bundles

BUG FIXES

  • Fixed an issue where the reactive weapon menu text would appear on weapons that are not reactive
  • Fixed an issue with Attachment tuning where adjusting one axis and not the other, then saving the weapon as a Custom Blueprint resets tuning
  • Fixed an issue in Gunsmith where all weapons would show a maxed out progress bar on the first level in the Receiver tab
  • Fixed an issue where the “What’s Hot” menu category was not functioning correctly for some Xbox Players
  • Fixed an issue where Prestige icons were displaying incorrectly in the Multiplayer Scoreboard
  • Atomgrad Raid Episode 01: Fixed an issue where Players could not equip the oxygen mask between teammates while submerged

RECENTLY UPDATED

  • Addressed an issue where the Scoreboard could not be opened or would cause flickering for some Players in Multiplayer matches

WARZONE 2.0

BUG FIXES

Battle Royale

  • Fixed an issue where the squad placement screen would not play while watching the Killcam when a squad was fully wiped in Massive Resurgence

Plunder

  • Addressed a number of known crashes in Plunder
  • Addressed an issue where nameplates were appearing for some Players

DMZ

  • Fixed an issue where a Player’s free Contraband weapons would sometimes not equip
  • Fixed an issue with the Revive Pistol persisting between some matches as a Field Upgrade despite a Player failing to exfil

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
PC
