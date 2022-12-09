CoD: Modern Warfare 2 And Warzone 2 Mid-Season Update Includes A Raid And Soccer-Themed LTM
Warzone 2 is getting a Rocket League-style LTM, and Modern Warfare 2 introduces Call of Duty's first Raid.
Activision has announced that the mid-season update for Season 1 of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 arrives on December 14. Season 1 Reloaded will add Shipment as the "new" multiplayer map, a soccer-themed Warzone LTM, and Call of Duty's first-ever Raid. Here we highlight the biggest announcements of the update.
For battle royale, Call of Duty continues to celebrate the Men's World Cup by adding a Rocket League-style "Warzone Cup" as a limited-time mode. This mode brings two teams of three players to a soccer field with ATV action. Players will have special ATVs with a pulse ability to push a massive soccer ball into the other team's goal. The winner of a Warzone Cup match is the first team to score five goals, or the team with the most goals at the end of the five-minute time limit.
Warzone 2's DMZ mode is getting a brand-new location, which Activision describes as a classified building codenamed Building 21, and players will need to uncover how to find and access the new area. The location is teased to have high-tier Contraband weapons and loot.
For multiplayer, the Shipment map from 2007's Modern Warfare is making a return with the mid-season update, but this version of the classic map features a stormy setting on a cargo ship at sea. The map will also be holiday-themed and the festive visual overhaul will stick around from December 21 through January 4.
In addition to a new map, players can also expect Call of Duty's first Destiny-style Raid with the launch of Episode One: Atomgrad. Activision says the Raid will continue from the events of the Modern Warfare 2 campaign, following Price, Farah and Gaz as they make a grim discovery in an underground bunker. Players who successfully complete this Raid will unlock a "familiar face" as a brand-new operator to use across multiplayer and Warzone 2. The first completion will also unlock a harder difficulty playlist to test a player's skill. Additionally, there will be intel to find that awards additional cosmetic items and story info.
Season 1 Reloaded also includes one new weapon and two new operators. The new Chimera assault rifle is being added for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, and the weapon will be available to unlock either for free with an in-game challenge or the gun can be purchased outright in a store bundle.
For the new operators, Gaz from Task Force 141 is headed to the shop, and there is a new character called Klaus Fisker. Klaus is described as being a member of Denmark's Elite Special Forces and a living legend with night vision, and he's also decked out with a Santa hat and holiday-themed costume.
Finally, double XP and double weapon XP rates will be active across all platforms during the extended launch weekend, running from December 15 - 19. PlayStation users will get the perks of having double XP a day early with access on December 14.
Make sure to check out our guide on how to prepare for Modern Warfare 2's first Raid. Season 1 already added two free weapons in the battle pass, and a third gun is available to unlock in Warzone 2's DMZ mode. Here's our guide for how to unlock the M13B assault rifle in DMZ.
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation