CoD: Modern Warfare 2 And Warzone 2 Double XP Weekend Is Live

Following the launch of the big Season 1 Reloaded update, Activision is hosting a double XP weekend for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

Season 1 Reloaded added more operators and the new Chimera assault rifle to multiplayer and battle royale, and now players can enjoy an easier time leveling up with an extended double XP weekend event. The double XP and double weapon XP rates are active across all platforms. The event will run from December 15-19 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET.

Activision is also offering a free Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer trial during this time for those who don't already own the game. The multiplayer trial will also last until December 19 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET. The free access weekend includes the maps of Farm 18, El Asilo, and Shipment with a mix of four game modes: Team Deathmatch, Hardpoint, Domination, and Kill Confirmed.

Shipment returns in Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer with a new stormy setting on a cargo ship. Players familiar with the classic map will notice a few differences to the Modern Warfare 2 version, and a breakdown of the Shipment map changes can be found here. Additionally, a holiday-themed variant of Shipment will arrive in Modern Warfare 2 on December 21, sticking around until January 4.

Make sure to check out all the Season 1 Reloaded changes revealed in the patch notes for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, which includes an overhaul of social tab, bug fixes, weapon tuning, and more.