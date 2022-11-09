CoD: Modern Warfare 2 And Warzone 2.0 Season 1 Brings Positive Change To Seasonal Prestige

The seasonal Prestige system is back for Season 1 of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, but it's a better grind this year.

By on

Comments

Activision has revealed the roadmap and details for Season 1 of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0, and this announcement includes a positive update to how players level up with Call of Duty's seasonal Prestige progression.

With Modern Warfare 2 and the new Warzone sequel, leveling up past Military Rank 55 will allow players to earn a persistent Prestige rank across all seasons, which is a huge improvement over the past seasonal Prestige systems that reset at the end of each season.

Click To Unmute
  1. Cyberpunk 2077 Just Got Better, Again! | GameSpot News
  2. God of War Ragnarök - Accessibility Explored | PS5 & PS4 Games
  3. God of War Ragnarok Early Game Tips
  4. God of War Ragnarok - First 30 Minutes Of PS5 Gameplay
  5. GameSpot's Ultimate Streaming Room - The Purchase
  6. Sonic Frontiers - Launch Trailer
  7. Pepper Grinder | Reveal Trailer | Grinding in 2023
  8. Rocket League Jump-Start A Friend Trailer
  9. Rogue Legacy 2 - Nintendo Indie World Showcase
  10. Tales of Symphonia Remastered — Release Date Trailer
  11. Together We Rule - Launch Trailer | HUMANKIND 1st Expansion
  12. A Little to the Left - Launch Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Video Review

Beginning with the start of Season 1, reaching Rank 56 will unlock Prestige 1. This will grant players an emblem, additional rewards, and a set of challenges to complete for an exclusive calling card.

Season 1 then allows players to progress through four more Prestige ranks, which also unlock a new set of challenges and rewards:

  • Prestige 2: Unlocked at Rank 100
  • Prestige 3: Unlocked at Rank 150
  • Prestige 4: Unlocked at Rank 200
  • Prestige 5: Unlocked at Rank 250 (level cap until the end of Season 1)

At the end of Season 1, players can continue ranking up from wherever they ended up on the Prestige ranks. This is a really nice change that allows players who may not have enough time to play catch up in later seasons, while also not resetting the progress of anyone who grinded to reach the max rank during any given season.

Season 1 launches on November 16, and it doesn't just change the Prestige system. Players can also expect an overhauled battle pass system for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0, which should allow players to unlock the items they want faster. Here are the new announcements for the launch of Warzone 2.0, including Gulag changes and third-person playlists.

Call Of Duty's Most Overpowered Weapons Of All Time, Ranked
See More

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)