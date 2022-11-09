CoD: Modern Warfare 2 And Warzone 2.0 Season 1 Brings Positive Change To Seasonal Prestige

Activision has revealed the roadmap and details for Season 1 of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0, and this announcement includes a positive update to how players level up with Call of Duty's seasonal Prestige progression.

With Modern Warfare 2 and the new Warzone sequel, leveling up past Military Rank 55 will allow players to earn a persistent Prestige rank across all seasons, which is a huge improvement over the past seasonal Prestige systems that reset at the end of each season.

Beginning with the start of Season 1, reaching Rank 56 will unlock Prestige 1. This will grant players an emblem, additional rewards, and a set of challenges to complete for an exclusive calling card.

Season 1 then allows players to progress through four more Prestige ranks, which also unlock a new set of challenges and rewards:

Prestige 2: Unlocked at Rank 100

Prestige 3: Unlocked at Rank 150

Prestige 4: Unlocked at Rank 200

Prestige 5: Unlocked at Rank 250 (level cap until the end of Season 1)

At the end of Season 1, players can continue ranking up from wherever they ended up on the Prestige ranks. This is a really nice change that allows players who may not have enough time to play catch up in later seasons, while also not resetting the progress of anyone who grinded to reach the max rank during any given season.

Season 1 launches on November 16, and it doesn't just change the Prestige system. Players can also expect an overhauled battle pass system for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0, which should allow players to unlock the items they want faster. Here are the new announcements for the launch of Warzone 2.0, including Gulag changes and third-person playlists.