CoD: Modern Warfare 2 And Warzone 2.0 Season 1 Battle Pass Trailer Reveals Combat Map Design

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0's battle pass receives a complete overhaul this year, and the new Season 1 battle pass trailer gives the first look at the new multi-sector "combat map" design.

Instead of having a linear pass of 100 tiers of unlockable items, Season 1 of Modern Warfare 2 reinvents the battle pass as a multi-sector combat map. The map has at least 20 sectors with five items in each sector. Players will unlock items using earned Battle Token Tier Skips across this map, with the freedom to choose their path and focus on the items they want most.

The Season 1 battle pass will still include 20 free tiers for players to unlock, which include the Victus XMR sniper rifle and the BAS-P submachine gun as this season's new unlockable weapons. Activision says it will take players 15 Token Tier Skips if they head straight from the map's first sector toward sectors A6 or A7, and 30 to unlock both weapons. As for the season's new operator, the pass introduces Zosar "Zeus" Kalu as the operator available within the premium tiers of pass. Zeus is an instant unlock when purchasing the premium battle pass.

Season 1 battle pass combat map

The Season 1 pass is divided into 21 different combat sectors, from A0 to A20. Sectors A1 to A20 are all connected to each other. Once players have unlocked all the rewards in all combat sectors from A0 to A20, there's an additional "victory sector" with bonus rewards.

The battle pass contains 1,400 total CoD Points. Players can earn 400 free CP within the pass, plus 1,000 more with premium pass and victory sector, allowing players to earn back the CoD Points spent purchasing the full pass.

Call of Duty Season 1 launches on November 16, bringing new maps and an additional Spec Ops mission to Modern Warfare 2, and Warzone 2.0 arrives with the new DMZ extraction mode. The Warzone 2.0 trailer can be viewed here, which showcases DMZ and battle royale action set to Lynyrd Skynyrd's Free Bird.