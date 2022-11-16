CoD: Modern Warfare 2 And Warzone 2.0 - How To Unlock The M13B Assault Rifle

Season 1 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 is live, and the inaugural season brings new weapons, operators, and more. Two of the season's weapons are found within the free tiers of the battle pass, but a third is unlocked through an in-game challenge. Here we'll guide you through unlocking the M13B assault rifle.

How to unlock the M13B assault rifle

The M13B is part of Modern Warfare 2's Bruen Ops weapon platform, and it is described as an assault rifle with a high rate of fire and low recoil.

It's unlocked by completing an in-game challenge in Warzone's DMZ mode, but Activision's blog post said it could also be purchased with a store bundle. At launch, this bundle was not available in the shop.

DMZ unlock challenge

M13B assault rifle

Challenge: Unlock by defeating the Chemist in the Radiation Zone of DMZ and extracting his dropped weapon.

The Chemist is found in the radiation zone during your match. These are randomized locations, but they're marked on the map by a highlighted yellow circle. You'll also want to head to the zone right away, as only one person can obtain the weapon each match.

Being inside the zone will cause you to take a small amount of damage, which can eventually kill you over time, but a gas mask will stop the damage completely. Thankfully, the AI opponents in the area have gas masks, so just eliminate one and scavenge their mask.

Then, run to the center of the zone to find the Chemist, who is wearing a bright yellow hazmat suit. You'll need to kill them and grab their M13B assault rifle. Just beware of the extra enemies surrounding the Chemist, and make sure to make a fast exit, as armored AI seem to flood the area pretty quickly during and after the fight. Everyone here is an armored bullet sponge. Then, you just need to get to the exfil and extract from the match.

Note: Only the player holding the weapon during extraction will unlock the gun, as other squadmates who help will not get the unlock. It doesn't appear you get to keep this specific blueprint, but you get the base version of the weapon.

Weapon loadouts work differently in DMZ than battle royale, so make sure to check out our guide on weapon types for DMZ.

The Gunsmith feature for Warzone 2.0 and DMZ is different from Warzone's original customization feature. Here is everything you need to know about Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0's revamped Gunsmith 2.0 and weapon progression system.