CoD: Modern Warfare 2 Adds First Raid Next Week

The Raid mode will be a free content update.

By on

Comments

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is getting a free content update on December 14, which will include a new Raid mode.

Announced during The Game Awards 2022, players can expect Season One: Reloaded to feature Raids next week, starting with Episode 1: Atomgrad, with even more Raid episodes on the way.

Activision has previously confirmed that the first raid will be narrative-focused as it continues the Modern Warfare 2 storyline. Season One will also add a brand-new Spec Ops mission, as well as a new seasonal prestige system with more challenges for players and plenty of rewards.

A more competitive multiplayer mode called CDL Moshpit will also be added alongside everything and is a precursor to Ranked play which is set to release in 2023. For more, check out our guide on Modern Warfare 2 Season 1, with details on the battle pass, new operators, weapons, the FC event, and more.

Best Call Of Duty: Warzone Licensed Skins, From Terminator To Snoop Dogg
See More

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
PC
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
The Game Awards
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)