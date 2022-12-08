CoD: Modern Warfare 2 Adds First Raid Next Week

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is getting a free content update on December 14, which will include a new Raid mode.

Announced during The Game Awards 2022, players can expect Season One: Reloaded to feature Raids next week, starting with Episode 1: Atomgrad, with even more Raid episodes on the way.

Get ready for a whole new way to experience Call of Duty 🔥

Put your precision, teamwork, and mind to the test in Raid Episode 1: Atomgrad, coming to Modern Warfare II on December 14.

Activision has previously confirmed that the first raid will be narrative-focused as it continues the Modern Warfare 2 storyline. Season One will also add a brand-new Spec Ops mission, as well as a new seasonal prestige system with more challenges for players and plenty of rewards.

A more competitive multiplayer mode called CDL Moshpit will also be added alongside everything and is a precursor to Ranked play which is set to release in 2023. For more, check out our guide on Modern Warfare 2 Season 1, with details on the battle pass, new operators, weapons, the FC event, and more.