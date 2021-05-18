CoD Mobile Getting New Guns Blazing Mode With Rambo And John McClane

Not to be overlooked or outdone by its console and PC counterparts, Call of Duty: Mobile is also getting special attention with the Season 3 Reloaded update.

A new limited-time game mode called Guns Blazing is coming to the game from May 20 - June 2. This mode sounds flat-out extreme, as players get dual-wielded Death Machines and increased health. But the real twist is that you play as Rambo and McClane for free. It's a sampling, of sorts, and players can then purchase Rambo and McClane from the in-game store to add them to their roster for use across any mode, at any time.

Rambo in CoD: Mobile

Here are the descriptions for the Call of Duty: Mobile bundles for Rambo and McClane, which vary from the contents of the same bundles for Black Ops Cold War and Warzone:

John McClane:

"John McClane will be available in the Die Hard Call of Duty: Mobile Bundle via the in-game Store which will include the Epic Character, three Epic Blueprints—two SMGs and one pistol--an Epic Frag Grenade, a Parachute, a Cargo Truck, an Avatar, a Calling Card, and a Frame for your profile."

Rambo:

"The Rambo Call of Duty: Mobile Bundle featuring John Rambo will be available in the in-game Store which will include the Epic Character, three Epic Blueprints—one LMG, one assault rifle, and one Knife--an Epic Parachute, an Avatar, a Calling Card, a Grenade, a Tank, and a Frame for your profile."

These two bundles will be available from the in-game store starting May 20 at 5 PM PT. They will be available until June 18, which is also when they leave Warzone and Black Ops Cold War.

For more on Call of Duty, check out everything coming to Black Ops Cold War and Warzone in the Season 3 Reloaded update.