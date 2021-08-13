CoD: Black Ops Cold War's Zombies Perk And Field Upgrade Detailed

Call of Duty Season 5 has finally arrived, and here are the details on the new Death Perception perk and Tesla Storm Field Upgrade added to Black Ops Cold War's Zombies. Along with these additions, Season 5 for Zombies also brings a new Outbreak region to explore, as well as tanks and a craftable grapple gun for better mobility in Outbreak.

Death Perception

Death Perception Tier Upgrades

Season 5's new Zombies perk is Death Perception, which is a perk originally featured in Black Ops 4. The Black Ops 4 version of Death Perception allows players to see the indicators of zombies who are out of sight, but it wasn't a particularly helpful or popular perk. However, Cold War's version of Death Perception has the potential to be a powerful perk once all the skill tiers are upgraded, especially after upgrading to the Tier 3 and 4 levels of the perk.

In Black Ops Cold War Zombies, the base level of Death Perception allows players to see the outlines of zombies. The Tier 1 upgrade increases the map refresh rate, so players will be able to see where the zombies are on the map more often. Tier 2 gives indicators when zombies are nearby but not on the screen. Tier 3 gives a 20 percent drop increase to common and high-grade salvage, which can be very helpful when trying to upgrade your weapon rarities faster, especially when you're trying to complete Outbreak Easter eggs. And Tier 4 increases armor penetration damage by 25 percent, which is perfect for armored enemies and Easter egg bosses. Finally, Tier 5 will outline chests, resources, and item drops on the map. This final upgrade won't be too useful on the round-based maps, but it can really be a time saver for finding all the loot chests on Outbreak's map.

Tesla Storm

Tesla Storm Field Upgrade Tier Levels

In addition to the new perk, Season 5 also adds the Tesla Storm Field Upgrade. This new Field Upgrade chains lightning between players and zombies to stun and damage enemies as its base ability. This ability lasts for 10 seconds.

Tesla Storm's Tier 1 upgrade doubles the lightning damage. The Tier 2 upgrade increases the duration of the Field Upgrade to 15 seconds. At Tier 3, Tesla Storm can stun special zombies like the Manglers and Disciples. The Tier 4 upgrade grants a movement speed boost of 25 percent. And finally, the Tier 5 upgrade can stun and damage elite enemies like the Megaton and Krasny Soldat.

These are solid additions to Cold War's growing arsenal of perks and Field Upgrades. Unlike past Zombies games, there's no cap on how many perks you can have in Cold War, so it will definitely be worth it to level up your Death Perception perk and grab it each match. For Tesla Storm, the speed boost and ability to stun the enemies around you might make it a good choice for a Field Upgrade that can get you out of a pickle when surrounded by the undead.

If you're looking for new weapons to slay the undead, here's our unlock guide for Season 5's new guns and melee weapon.