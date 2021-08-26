CoD: Black Ops Cold War's Update Brings New MP Map And Double Agent Changes

The weekly Call of Duty playlist refresh arrived to Black Ops Cold War today, bringing the return of Black Ops 1's Drive-In map, and a new spin on the Double Agent mode. There are also stability fixes for various Zombies maps.

New MP Playlists

Knife Fight 3v3 is back in the featured playlist, and players can also enjoy Drive-In as a 24/7 playlist. While not everyone is a fan of remastered maps, this is the first time Drive-In has been remastered since it was introduced as DLC in 2010's Black Ops 1.

Treyarch also puts a new spin on the investigative Double Agent mode with Double Agent: Melee. This seems to be something that could definitely make the mode better, as our initial impressions showed the mode didn't quite work with guns involved, at least when playing in public matches. Double Agent: Melee initially only allows the use of melee weapons and finishing moves, with the exception of those in special roles. Investigators can still earn the Hand Cannon streak, and Double Agents can still earn the Combat Bow.

Zombies

A few stability fixes have arrived for Zombies mode. The patch notes detail stability fixes for issues related to the "Mauer Der Toten" main quest, disco bunny side quest, Outbreak trials, and the spawning of the Chalice and Aether Tool items.

Double Battle Pass Weekend

Starting August 27, everyone can earn double battle pass progression in both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. The double battle pass event will run until August 30 at 10 AM PT/ 1 PM ET.

You can find all the patch notes details below, as shared by Treyarch.

GLOBAL

Weapons

Marshal Dragon’s Breath attachment now works in conjunction with Dual Wield. [August 20]



MULTIPLAYER

Maps

Drive-In Drive-In added to the 6v6 map rotation. Drive-In 24/7 added to Featured Playlists.



Game Modes

Double Agent: Melee Melee weapons only. Operatives and the Investigator must find clues and eliminate all Double Agents to win. Double Agents must eliminate all Operatives and the Investigator or detonate all bombs to win.

Knife Fight 3v3 Removed the Tomahawk from Knife Fight loadouts.

Custom Games Double Agent Added new options to Double Agent Custom Games: Starting Pistol: Set whether players start with a Pistol or no weapon. Loot Weapons: Set whether weapons found on the ground, in containers, and in supply drops are guns or Melee weapons.



Featured Playlists

Drive-In 24/7 [NEW] (Also available in Hardcore)

(Also available in Hardcore) Double Agent: Melee [NEW]

Knife Fight 3v3 [NEW]

Nuketown 24/7 (Also available in Hardcore)

Face Off 6v6 (Also available in Hardcore)

(Also available in Hardcore) 12v12 Moshpit (Also available in Hardcore)

(Also available in Hardcore) Party Games

Multi-Team

ZOMBIES

Stability

Added stability fixes for rare issues related to the “Mauer Der Toten” Main Quest, bunny side quest, Outbreak Trials, and the spawning of the Chalice and Aether Tool items.

Outbreak

Regions Increased chance to rotate to Collateral in earlier Regions.

Equipment Addressed an issue that could cause a loss of functionality when applying a Blueprint just before using the Grapple Gun.



Exfil

Addressed an issue that could allow a Hellhound to become stuck during Exfil.

Perks

Addressed a rare issue that could cause Death Perception to create phantom duplicated items that could not be picked up.

Featured Playlists