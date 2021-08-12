CoD: Black Ops Cold War's Season 5 Flamethrower Is Available Early

Call of Duty Season 5 officially goes live in Black Ops Cold War on August 13, but players can get their hands on the season's new flamethrower scorestreak early. The flamethrower became available for players to use in multiplayer after the update installed today.

For Black Ops Cold War, the flamethrower is a low-end scorestreak with a cost of 1500, and it functions exactly how you'd expect, shooting out a stream of fire for a deadly close-range attack. The streak does have a 90-second cooldown, so even though it's a low-end streak, players won't be able to call in back-to-back flamethrowers while going on high killstreaks. A flamethrower is not a subtle streak to use, but it could be perfect for those aggressive players looking to clear enemies off an objective, or just create some chaos at close-range.

The flamethrower is a Call of Duty throwback, and a weapon that's been featured in many ways over the course of the franchise. In 2008's Call of Duty: World at War, the M2 Flamethrower was a weapon that could be equipped to your loadout. It also appeared in the form of an attachment and as a Specialist weapon in later years.

While this new scorestreak is already available, the remainder of Cold War's Season 5 content will launch tonight. Players can expect more Zombies content, new multiplayer maps, and Cold War's new Among Us-style Double Agent mode for Season 5's launch. Yesterday's patch notes for Season 5 also highlighted some weapon tuning is coming to Cold War's assault rifles and dual wield pistols. All of this arrives when the Season 5 action begins on 9 PM PT August 12 / 12 AM ET on August 13.