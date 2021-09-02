CoD: Black Ops Cold War's Patch Notes Nerf Fully Auto TEC-9

Today's Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's weekly update brings new playlists, but there is also a bit of weapon tuning for multiplayer. Players can also expect more double XP, and there's a free-access weekend for those who don't own Black Ops Cold War.

New Playlists

Black Ops Cold War's featured playlist will now include a new Season 5 Moshpit playlist, featuring 6v6 respawn modes on Echelon, Slums, and Drive-In. The Throwback Moshpit playlist has been updated to include the maps Slums and Drive-In. And finally, the Double Agent: Melee mode will remain for another week of investigative matches.

There's also a new Gunfight Tournament with all-new rewards, which features the new Showroom map.

MP Weapon Tuning

Today's patch notes also detail new weapon tuning for the EM2 assault rifle, and the TEC-9 and PPSh-41 submachine guns, but most impactful is the nerf for one of the attachments for the TEC-9. The TEC-9's fully-auto version was a bit too powerful, so Treyarch nerfed the damage for the Full-Auto Repeater Muzzle attachment by 18 percent. Now players shouldn't be getting melted by Cold War's newest submachine gun.

Double XP Weekend

Double XP can be earned in Black Ops Cold War for an extended weekend, as it's a long holiday weekend for the US with Labor Day on Monday, September 6. This extended holiday event will run from September 3 through September 7 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET.

Free-Access

Along with the Double XP event, anyone can download and play Black Ops Cold War from now until September 7 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET. This free-access weekend includes access to Cold War's multiplayer and Zombies content. As an additional enticement, Activision announced that people playing the free access version of Black Ops Cold War who buy the full version of the game will also get the Season 5 Battle Pass and some free tier skips as a bonus.

The full patch notes for September 2 can be seen below, as posted by Treyarch.

Activision also revealed all the details for content in the upcoming Season 5 Reloaded update, which will arrive on September 9. All this new Call of Duty content is coming as Activision Blizzard faces a lawsuit from the state of California over harassment and discrimination against women.

GLOBAL

Free Access

Multiplayer & Zombies Free Access available for download Sept. 2-7.

Weapons

EM2 Assault Rifle 25.8" Task Force Barrel Now reduces Fire Rate by 7%.

TEC-9 SMG Full-Auto Repeater Muzzle Now reduces Damage by 18% (from 50 to 41).

PPSh-41 SMG 15.7" Task Force Barrel Now increases Damage bonus to 7% (previously 4%). Spetsnaz Field Grip Handle Now increases Aim Down Sight Time bonus to 18% (previously 15%).



MULTIPLAYER

Featured Playlists

Gunfight Tournament [NEW]

Season Five Moshpit (Echelon, Slums, Drive-In) [NEW] (Also available in Hardcore)

(Also available in Hardcore) Throwback Moshpit (now including Slums & Drive-In) [NEW] (Also available in Hardcore)

(Also available in Hardcore) Nuketown 24/7 (Also available in Hardcore)

Double Agent: Melee

Face Off 6v6 (Also available in Hardcore)

Party Games

Multi-Team

ZOMBIES

Featured Playlists