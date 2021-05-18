COD: Black Ops Cold War's New Patch Notes Make Big Balance Changes To Snipers

Call of Duty's Season 3 Reloaded is coming soon with an '80s action hero theme, plus there's major weapon tuning coming to Black Ops Cold War's weapon pool, as revealed in today's patch notes from Treyarch. This mid-season update will go live event goes live at 9 PM PT May 19/12 AM ET May 20.

However, the highlight of today's patch notes is definitely the weapon balancing that Treyarch is bringing to Cold War's weapon pool. Significant weapon tuning is coming for both multiplayer and Zombies mode.

For multiplayer, there's a significant change coming to flinch across the entire sniper class. The developers are introducing a sniper-specific flinch, which was created to move the weapon aim while being hit. This new sniper flinch will be more pronounced while aiming down sights with the sniper. The update also individualizes the aim down sights momentum for each sniper rifle, meaning each rifle will have its own unique ADS speed and heft to it.

A bullet velocity increase will buff almost the entire class, providing assault rifles more of a long-distance advantage over submachine guns. The FFAR 1 is the only one in the class that will not receive this increase, and instead the bullet velocity is being reduced in exchange for an increase to its max damage.

A change is also coming to the headshot modifiers for the assault rifle class. Assault rifles that have 5.56 ammo will have a 1.4x headshot modifier, while those using 7.62 ammo will have a 1.25x modifier. The number of hits required to kill should remain the same, except for the FFAR 1, which will require fewer hits to kill with a headshot.

The pistol and light machine gun classes will see a buff to bullet velocity, but the commonly used Task Force Barrel is getting a nerf to bullet velocity for the LMG class. Treyarch says these changes "provide more value to the rest of the barrel attachments, while the Task Force Barrel remains a solid choice."

The entire pistol and light machine gun classes will receive a boost to bullet velocity, while the R1 Shadowhunter crossbow gets the addition of sniper flinch.

For Zombies, most of the weapon pool will receive significant buffs to the critical damage multipliers with most boosting up from 2.8x up to 4.5x. Several weapons will also get additional adjustments to their upgraded Pack-a-Punched versions, including changes to magazine size, stock ammo, and damage.

Players can also expect more features with Zombies, including world events, a fishing feature, and more to be added in with this major weapon balancing update.

As previously announced, the '80s Action Heroes event introduces the iconic characters Rambo and John McClane to Call of Duty. The event will allow players to complete objectives across Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. There are nine Black Ops Cold War challenges, and a semi-automatic tactical rifle blueprint is rewarded for completing them all.

The entire list of patch notes from Treyarch is available, but you can find the weapon balancing below.

Multiplayer Weapon Tuning

All Sniper Rifles

In this update, we’re revising sniper rifles with two goals in mind:

To create more meaningful gameplay between sniper rifles and other weapon classes.

To better define the role of each sniper rifle to give them more individuality and specialization.

To those ends, the following updates have been made:

Custom Flinch: We’ve created a sniper-specific flinch that moves the weapon aim while being hit. This flinch is more pronounced in ADS. Attachments that reduce flinch have been factored into this feature update.

ADS Momentum: ADS (Aim Down Sight) Momentum is now individualized for each sniper rifle. ADS Momentum is that feeling of weightiness as the weapon exits and re-enters ADS. You feel this when you rapidly exit and enter ADS, without fully returning fully to the hip position. Heavier sniper rifles will now feel weightier and re-acquire ADS slower accordingly. Please note that ADS Momentum is not used when entering ADS from the full hip-fire position.

As the next step in making each sniper rifle stand out even further in its own right, we’ve made the following changes across the weapon class. As always, we’re committed to evaluating and adjusting weapon stats as necessary once these updates are live based on game data and feedback.

LW3 – Tundra

This is the baseline of our sniper rifles. It is lenient enough in its one-hit kill capacity while being fast enough to scan the horizon and find new targets quickly. This weapon is meant to be geared for most players to play with and have fun experiencing what it’s like to be a sniper in Black Ops Cold War. The following changes better define the weapon’s role, providing more long-range accuracy and focusing less on short-range combat viability.

LW3 – Tundra Increased Bullet Velocity from 550 to 580. Reduced ADS-In Momentum from 0.2 to 0.233.

Attachments Reduced Bullet Velocity bonus from 28.2” Extended Barrel attachment from 25% to 18%. Reduced Bullet Velocity bonus from 29.1” Combat Recon Barrel attachment from 75% to 36%. Reduced Bullet Velocity bonus from 28.2” Tiger Team Barrel attachment from 50% to 27%. Reduced Flinch Resistance bonus from Dropshot Wrap Handle attachment from 50% to 33%. Reduced Flinch Resistance bonus from Field Tape Handle attachment from 90% to 50%. Reduced Flinch Resistance bonus from SASR Jungle Grip Handle attachment from 80% to 67%. Increased Sprint to Fire Time penalty from SASR Jungle Grip Handle attachment from 12% to 15%. Reduced Flinch Resistance Bonus from Airborne Elastic Wrap Handle attachment from 90% to 25%. Increased Sprint to Fire Time penalty from Airborne Elastic Wrap Handle attachment from 15% to 18%. Reduced Aim Down Sight Time bonus from Airborne Elastic Wrap Handle attachment from 12% to 5%.



Pelington 703

The Pelington 703 is designed to be a quick-handling sniper rifle for players who enjoy constant movement and repositioning, trading off some one-hit kill potential for more speed. This weapon is geared for the kind of player who enjoys running into the middle of gun battles and advancing on important positions. The following changes reinforce the weapon’s role, shifting some ADS speed into a Sprint to Fire benefit, and using a slightly slower Bullet Velocity to keep gameplay at closer ranges.

Pelington 703 Increased Sprint to Fire speed from 0.45 to 0.433. Reduced Bullet Velocity from 500 to 478. Increased Aim Down Sight Time from 0.55 to 0.583.

Attachments Reduced Bullet Velocity bonus from 25” Extended Barrel attachment from 25% to 17%. Reduced Bullet Velocity bonus from 27.2” Combat Recon Barrel attachment from 75% to 43%. Reduced Bullet Velocity bonus from 26.5” Tiger Team Barrel attachment from 50% to 30%. Reduced Flinch Resistance bonus from Field Tape Handle attachment from 90% to 50%. Reduced Flinch Resistance bonus from SASR Jungle Grip Handle attachment from 80% to 67%. Reduced Flinch Resistance Bonus from Airborne Elastic Wrap Handle attachment from 90% to 25%. Reduced Aim Down Sight Time bonus from Airborne Elastic Wrap Handle attachment from 12% to 5%.



Sniper Rifle Charlie (Semi-Auto)

With the recent release of the ZRG 20mm and the popularity of the LW3 – Tundra, there existed an untapped space between those two weapons. To fill that position, our semi-auto sniper rifle has been given some new upgrades. Leaning into the lethality of a .50 Cal round, the weapon is now much more powerful, with the trade-off of being slower to fire successive shots. As a semi-automatic weapon without any rechamber, it is still quite fast and works well for holding down a position.

Sniper Rifle Charlie Increased one-hit kill potential to include the mid-torso. Increased Aim Down Sight speed from 0.7 to 0.666. Increased ADS-Out Momentum from 0.2 to 0.183. Reduced ADS-In Momentum from 0.2 to 0.25. Reduced firing speed from 0.333 to 0.833.

Attachments Reduced Bullet Velocity bonus from 22.2” Extended Barrel attachment from 25% to 13%. Increased Fire Rate bonus from 20.6” Rapid Fire Barrel attachment from 11% to 12%. Reduced Bullet Velocity bonus from 22.6” Combat Recon Barrel attachment from 75% to 26%. Reduced Bullet Velocity bonus from 22.6” Tiger Team Barrel attachment from 50% to 20%. Increased Fire Rate bonus from 22.6” Tiger Team Barrel attachment from 18% to 24%. Reduced Flinch Resistance bonus from Field Tape Handle attachment from 90% to 50%. Reduced Flinch Resistance bonus from SASR Jungle Grip Handle attachment from 80% to 67%. Increased Sprint to Fire penalty from SASR Jungle Grip Handle attachment from 12% to 15%. Reduced Flinch Resistance Bonus from Airborne Elastic Wrap Handle attachment from 90% to 25%. Increased Sprint to Fire penalty from Airborne Elastic Wrap Handle attachment from 15% to 18%. Reduced Aim Down Sight Time bonus from Airborne Elastic Wrap Handle attachment from 12% to 5%.



ZRG 20mm

This is the most lethal sniper rifle in Black Ops Cold War, and it ravages vehicles and Scorestreaks. This power comes at a price, as this weapon is slower with less available ammo. Players who prioritize map knowledge, common enemy movements, and destroying enemy Scorestreaks will excel with the ZRG 20mm. Strategy over tactics. To that end, this weapon must be slower to wield compared to the rest of the sniper rifle class.

ZRG 20mm Reduced Aim Down Sight speed from 0.65 to 0.683. Reduced Bullet Velocity from 925 to 923. Increased ADS-Out Momentum from 0.2 to 0.183. Reduced ADS-In Momentum from 0.2 to 0.283. Custom Vehicle Damage: The “anti-material” property of this weapon deals extra damage to every vehicle and Scorestreak. Due to the sheer number of vehicles and Scorestreaks to choose from in Black Ops Cold War , this damage is displayed in-game as a range (i.e. 1100 – 2200). Generally speaking, the larger a vehicle or Scorestreak is, the more damage this weapon will deal to it.

Attachments Reduced Bullet Velocity bonus from 41.9” Extended Barrel attachment from 25% to 10%. Reduced Bullet Velocity bonus from 43.9” Combat Recon Barrel attachment from 75% to 20%. Reduced Bullet Velocity bonus from 42.7” Sigma Special Barrel attachment from 67% to 16%. Reduced Flinch Resistance bonus from Field Tape Handle attachment from 90% to 50%. Reduced Flinch Resistance bonus from SASR Jungle Grip Handle attachment from 80% to 67%. Increased Sprint to Fire penalty from SASR Jungle Grip Handle attachment from 12% to 18%. Reduced Flinch Resistance Bonus from Airborne Elastic Wrap Handle attachment from 90% to 25%. Increased Sprint to Fire penalty from Airborne Elastic Wrap Handle attachment from 15% to 20%. Reduced Aim Down Sight Time bonus from Airborne Elastic Wrap Handle attachment from 12% to 5%.



Swiss K31

With its low recoil, fast rechamber, and speedy handling, this weapon is ideal for quickly eliminating multiple enemy targets. Players with an eagle eye and nerves of steel will be able to down more enemies with this weapon than with any other sniper rifle. For those who aren’t as skilled at nailing their headshots every time, the Swiss K31 can perform much like a tactical rifle. The changes made here further index on this skill aspect, with the benefit of less sniper flinch.

Swiss K31 25% less Flinch than other sniper rifles. Reduced Bullet Velocity from 700 to 684.

Attachments Reduced Bullet Velocity bonus from 24.9” Extended Barrel attachment from 25% to 16%. Reduced Bullet Velocity bonus from 24.9” Combat Recon Barrel attachment from 75% to 31%. Reduced Bullet Velocity bonus from 24.9” Tiger Team Barrel attachment from 50% to 23%. Reduced Flinch Resistance bonus from Field Tape Handle attachment from 90% to 50%. Reduced Flinch Resistance bonus from SASR Jungle Grip Handle attachment from 80% to 67%. Reduced Sprint to Fire penalty from SASR Jungle Grip handle attachment from 12% to 11%. Reduced Aim Down Sight Time bonus from Airborne Elastic Wrap Handle attachment from 12% to 5%.



All Assault Rifles

We’ve improved bullet velocities across the board (with one exception) to allow assault rifles more innate long-distance advantage over submachine guns. The FFAR 1 has its Bullet Velocity reduced in exchange for an increase to its max damage.

We have also standardized headshot modifiers on assault rifles with this update. Assault rifles that have 5.56 ammo have a 1.4x headshot modifier, while those that use 7.62 ammo have a 1.25x modifier. In general, assault rifles that use 7.62 ammo deal higher damage already. The number of hits required to kill remain the same, except for the FFAR 1, which requires fewer hits to kill if the player scores a headshot.

Krig 6 Increased Bullet Velocity from 625 to 686. Increased Bullet Velocity bonus from 19.7” Ranger Barrel attachment from 100% to 126%. Reduced Bullet Velocity penalty from 15.5” Contour Barrel attachment from 25% to 12%.

AK-47 Increased Bullet Velocity from 490 to 702.

FFAR 1 Increased maximum damage from 27 to 28. Reduced Bullet Velocity from 705 to 629.

Groza Reduced headshot multiplier from 1.4x to 1.25x. Increased Bullet Velocity from 650 to 660.

QBZ-83 Increased Bullet Velocity from 625 to 671.

FARA 83 Increased headshot multiplier from 1.25x to 1.4x. Increased Bullet Velocity from 675 to 729. Reduced maximum damage from 31 to 30. Reduced minimum damage from 28 to 27. Reduced Bullet Velocity penalty from 17.5” Contour Barrel attachment from 25% to 18%.

XM4 Increased Bullet Velocity from 550 to 657.



All Light Machine Guns

We’ve refactored Bullet Velocity to give LMGs more inherent power with less reliance on the Task Force Barrel attachment. These changes provide more value to the rest of the Barrel attachments, while the Task Force Barrel remains a solid choice for boosting Bullet Velocity.

Light Machine Gun Alpha Increased Bullet Velocity from 675 to 714. Reduced Bullet Velocity bonus from 21.8” Task Force Barrel attachment from 100% to 41%.

RPD Increased Bullet Velocity from 475 to 684. Reduced Bullet Velocity bonus from 20.3” Task Force Barrel attachment from 100% to 44%.

M60 Increased Bullet Velocity from 600 to 791. Reduced Bullet Velocity bonus from 22.8” Task Force Barrel attachment from 100% to 39%.



All Pistols

Pistols have received minor adjustments to Bullet Velocity. These changes better fit each pistol by pushing their “hitscan” range to the edge of their most-used engagement distances.

1911 Increased Bullet Velocity from 200 to 206.

Magnum Increased Bullet Velocity from 300 to 313.

Pistol Charlie (Burst Fire) Increased Bullet Velocity from 250 to 257.



Special Weapons

R1 Shadowhunter Added Sniper Flinch.



Zombies Weapon Tuning

We’ve increased the power of most weapons through higher critical damage multipliers (generally from 2.8X up to 4.5X) to make killing zombies feel even satisfying by rewarding players for skillful shooting. Some weapons have also received additional adjustments to their Pack-a-Punched versions with respect to magazine size, stock ammo, and damage.

This update generally brings up the power levels of the Black Ops Cold War arsenal in Zombies to ensure every weapon is a viable option in round-based Zombies maps, Outbreak, and Onslaught.

Note: Damage and critical location hit multiplier tuning below is unique to Zombies and is not inherited from the global weapon tuning changes also included in this update.