CoD: Black Ops Cold War's Mid-Season Update Available Now For Pre-Download

Call of Duty's 'Reloaded' update for Season 3 of Black Ops Cold War and Warzone is scheduled to arrive on May 20, but PlayStation users are now receiving the option to pre-download the Black Ops Cold War mid-season portion. The update is 11GB for PS5 and PS4, and will be installable at 9 PM PT/12 AM ET on May 18.

Activision has been heavily teasing some '80s action hero DLC and possibly an event for this update, which is set to include a Sylvester Stallone John Rambo operator skin, and John McClane from Die Hard as well.

Answer the call on May 20th.

80s Action Heroes coming to #BlackOpsColdWar, #Warzone, and @PlayCODMobile. pic.twitter.com/FibQXa4Lfj — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) May 14, 2021

Players can also expect some weapon tuning for Black Ops Cold War's sniper rifles, assault rifles, LMGs, and pistols. Treyarch didn't provide details on which guns are getting nerfed or buffed, but the official patch notes should arrive alongside the update.

The update also brings some nice treats for Zombies players. Treyarch's blog post from last week detailed that Black Ops Cold War's DLC weapons will finally be available to obtain from the mystery box, several guns will be getting much-needed tuning to give players more viable options, and the long-awaited Easter egg main quest for Outbreak mode is unlocking for players at 10 AM PT/ 1 PM ET on May 20. There's also a new fishing feature coming to Outbreak, but no details were given on how fishing might work or be relevant in Call of Duty's Zombies.

It's unclear what the file size is for Xbox and PC users, but the update will be available across all platforms on May 20.