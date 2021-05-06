CoD: Black Ops Cold War's May 6 Patch Notes Arrive, Warzone Gets New Playlists

Call of Duty's May 6 update is mostly a playlist refresher for both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, but there's also a new weapon to try. The new CARV.2 tactical rifle is now available in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. The CARV.2 can be unlocked via an in-game challenge or by purchasing the “Plastik Prototype” cosmetic bundle.

For the Black Ops Cold War playlist refresher, Season 3's newest 6v6 maps Yamantau & Diesel have been combined into a 24/7 moshpit playlist. There's also a new party games playlist which combines Gun Game, Sticks and Stones, and it also features the return of Prop Hunt. Yamantau and Diesel have also been added to the Prop Hunt map rotation.

Zombies mode received a few small stability improvements, and there was an issue addressed that prevented aim assist from functioning properly on the Pack-a-Punched Swiss K31 sniper rifle.

Warzone's weekly playlist update adds Plunder Trios for Verdansk '84 and Mini Royale Quads and Resurgence Duos for the Rebirth Island map. This playlist refresher also removed a few Warzone modes. Resurgence Trios and Plunder's Blood Money Quads modes were removed from Verdansk '84, while Resurgence Trios left Rebirth Island.

You can see the full patch notes for Black Ops Cold War below, as listed by Treyarch.

GLOBAL

Weapons

CARV.2 Tactical Rifle

CARV.2 now available via in-game challenge in Multiplayer and Zombies, or via Store bundle.

Stability

Fixed various stability issues related to tracer rounds.

MULTIPLAYER

Modes

Prop Hunt

Available via the Party Games playlist collection, now with Yamantau and Diesel added to map rotation.

Updated the mode description text to call out the correct time between Prop whistles.

Gun Game

Available via the Party Games playlist collection and added to Quick Play.

Sticks and Stones

Available via the Party Games playlist collection and Quick Play.

Gunfight

Players are now awarded +100 score for capturing the Overtime Zone.

Featured Playlists

Yamantau + Diesel 24/7 [NEW] (also available in Hardcore)

Party Games [NEW]

Snipers Only Moshpit

Nuketown 24/7 (also available in Hardcore)

Gunfight Blueprints

Face Off (also available in Hardcore)

Multi-Team Moshpit

ZOMBIES

Weapons

Addressed an issue that prevented aim assist on the Pack-a-Punched Swiss K31 (Swiss KH3353) from functioning properly, including with Deadshot Daiquiri.

Daily Challenges

Updated the "Perk Preserver" Daily Challenge description to clarify the requirement.

Firebase Z

Fixed a stability issue related to Challenges.

Outbreak

Fixed a rare stability issue related to spawning zombies.

Featured Playlists