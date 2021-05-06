CoD: Black Ops Cold War's May 6 Patch Notes Arrive, Warzone Gets New Playlists
Black Ops Cold War and Warzone get playlist updates, and there's a new DLC weapon to unlock.
Call of Duty's May 6 update is mostly a playlist refresher for both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, but there's also a new weapon to try. The new CARV.2 tactical rifle is now available in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. The CARV.2 can be unlocked via an in-game challenge or by purchasing the “Plastik Prototype” cosmetic bundle.
For the Black Ops Cold War playlist refresher, Season 3's newest 6v6 maps Yamantau & Diesel have been combined into a 24/7 moshpit playlist. There's also a new party games playlist which combines Gun Game, Sticks and Stones, and it also features the return of Prop Hunt. Yamantau and Diesel have also been added to the Prop Hunt map rotation.
Zombies mode received a few small stability improvements, and there was an issue addressed that prevented aim assist from functioning properly on the Pack-a-Punched Swiss K31 sniper rifle.
Warzone's weekly playlist update adds Plunder Trios for Verdansk '84 and Mini Royale Quads and Resurgence Duos for the Rebirth Island map. This playlist refresher also removed a few Warzone modes. Resurgence Trios and Plunder's Blood Money Quads modes were removed from Verdansk '84, while Resurgence Trios left Rebirth Island.
You can see the full patch notes for Black Ops Cold War below, as listed by Treyarch.
GLOBAL
Weapons
- CARV.2 Tactical Rifle
- CARV.2 now available via in-game challenge in Multiplayer and Zombies, or via Store bundle.
Stability
- Fixed various stability issues related to tracer rounds.
MULTIPLAYER
Modes
Prop Hunt
- Available via the Party Games playlist collection, now with Yamantau and Diesel added to map rotation.
- Updated the mode description text to call out the correct time between Prop whistles.
Gun Game
- Available via the Party Games playlist collection and added to Quick Play.
- Sticks and Stones
- Available via the Party Games playlist collection and Quick Play.
- Gunfight
- Players are now awarded +100 score for capturing the Overtime Zone.
Featured Playlists
- Yamantau + Diesel 24/7 [NEW] (also available in Hardcore)
- Party Games [NEW]
- Snipers Only Moshpit
- Nuketown 24/7 (also available in Hardcore)
- Gunfight Blueprints
- Face Off (also available in Hardcore)
- Multi-Team Moshpit
ZOMBIES
Weapons
- Addressed an issue that prevented aim assist on the Pack-a-Punched Swiss K31 (Swiss KH3353) from functioning properly, including with Deadshot Daiquiri.
Daily Challenges
- Updated the "Perk Preserver" Daily Challenge description to clarify the requirement.
Firebase Z
Fixed a stability issue related to Challenges.
Outbreak
- Fixed a rare stability issue related to spawning zombies.
Featured Playlists
- Outbreak
- Firebase Z
- Die Maschine
- Dead Ops Arcade: First Person
- Dead Ops Arcade
- Onslaught (PlayStation)
- Onslaught Containment (PlayStation)
- Onslaught Nuketown (PlayStation)
- Onslaught Yamantau (PlayStation)
