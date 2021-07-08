CoD: Black Ops Cold War's July 8 Update Gets Gunfight Tournament, And Big Zombies Changes Are Coming

The weekly Call of Duty playlist refresher arrived to both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone today, also bringing new details about Season 4's upcoming Zombies map, Mauer der Toten. Content is light for today's July 8 update, but Cold War has new playlists, a Gunfight tournament, and an upcoming double battle pass XP event.

New Playlists

Snipers Only Moshpit and Knife Fight 3v3 are back in the Featured Playlist, which has now been updated to include Season 4's maps in the rotation. NukeJacked 24/7, Face Off 6v6, and 12v12 Moshpit also continue to be available this week.

Gunfight Tournament

A new 2v2 Gunfight tournament has arrived. Players can fight through the single-elimination bracket on randomized Gunfight maps for new exclusive rewards.

Double Battle Pass XP Event

The double battle pass XP event will be available in both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone from July 9 to July 12.

Zombies

Zombies will keep the same playlist options this week, but Treyarch did dive into some details for the upcoming Mauer der Toten Zombies map, which received a gameplay trailer earlier today.

Mauer der Toten will arrive on July 15 with the Season 4 Reloaded update, and this update will include changes to enemy health caps, enemy armor durability, sniper rifle critical and max damage buffs, Pack-a-Punched melee weapon damage buffs, as well as damage scaling for equipment, support items, and field upgrades.

Treyarch also mentioned a new Dynamic Wall Buys feature coming to all round-based Zombies maps in Season 4 Reloaded. This feature will give Wall Buy weapons a chance to increase in rarity at the end of every fifth round, and increase all the way up to Legendary rarity. So, a weaker rare Wall Buy weapon could be more useful in later rounds, assuming it gets the random rarity buff. It will be interesting to see how powerful these changes will be for the mid-season update.

You can see the full July 8 playlist update for Black Ops Cold War below, as shared by Treyarch .

For Warzone, Raven Software announced a playlist refresher for this week. Verdansk 84 is adding Buy Back Solos and Plunder's Blood Money Quads, while Buy Back Quads and Plunder's Blood Money Trios have been removed. And the Rebirth Island map will be keeping the Resurgence Quads limited-time mode for another week.

MULTIPLAYER

Featured Playlists

Gunfight Tournament [NEW]

Snipers Only Moshpit [NEW]

Knife Fight 3v3 [NEW]

NukeJacked 24/7 (Also available in Hardcore)

Face Off 6v6 (Also available in Hardcore)

12v12 Moshpit (Also available in Hardcore)

Party Games

Multi-Team: Elimination

Multi-Team Moshpit

ZOMBIES

Featured Playlists