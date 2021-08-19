CoD: Black Ops Cold War's August 19 Patch Notes Detail Double XP And League Play Restrictions

Today's Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's weekly update is mostly a playlist refresher, but the August 19 patch notes detail some notable changes to the game's competitive League Play mode that will likely affect some players' loadouts.

New Playlists

Black Ops Cold War's featured playlist will now include Slums 24/7, Face Off Showroom 24/7, Gunfight 3v3 Snipers Only, and 12v12 Moshpit. These new playlists arrive alongside a new Gunfight Tournament.

Nuketown 24/7 also replaced NukeJacked this week, and Cold War's recent Among Us-style Double Agent mode will be sticking around.

League Play

For Black Ops Cold War's competitive League Play mode, Season 5's new EM2 assault rifle and TEC-9 submachine gun have been restricted from all CDL modes. Here's our guide on how to unlock new Season 5 weapons like the EM2, TEC-9, and the Cane.

Double XP

Players can also level up Season 5's new weapons faster this weekend. Double XP and Double Weapon XP will be live in both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone from August 20 to August 23.

The full patch notes for August 19 can be seen below, as posted by Treyarch. Call of Duty's Season 5 also just added a fire-shooting shotgun-pistol to Black Ops Cold War and Warzone; here's how to unlock it.

MULTIPLAYER

Game Modes

Double Agent Addressed an issue that caused Calling Cards and Emblems to overlap in the Killcam.



Featured Playlists

Slums 24/7 [NEW] (Also available in Hardcore)

(Also available in Hardcore) Double Agent

Face Off Showroom 24/7 [NEW] (Also available in Hardcore)

(Also available in Hardcore) Gunfight Tournament [NEW]

Nuketown 24/7 (Also available in Hardcore)

Gunfight 3v3 Snipers Only [NEW]

Face Off 6v6 (Also available in Hardcore)

(Also available in Hardcore) 12v12 Moshpit (Also available in Hardcore)

(Also available in Hardcore) Party Games

Multi-Team

LEAGUE PLAY

Weapons

Restricted the EM2 assault rifle and TEC-9 SMG in League Play.

ZOMBIES

Dead Ops Arcade 3

Gameplay Closed multiple exploits.

Stability Fixed various stability issues.



Onslaught (PlayStation)

Addressed an issue that could prevent the player from acquiring all Perks.

Featured Playlists