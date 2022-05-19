CoD: Black Ops Cold War Zombies Onslaught LTM Is Finally Arriving To All Platforms

Once a PlayStation exclusive, Onslaught Mystery Munitions is now coming to all platforms.

By on

Comments

Treyarch has announced the Onslaught Mystery Munitions limited-time mode will be returning to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's Zombies, and this time, the mode will be available on all platforms.

Previously, Onslaught launched as a PlayStation-exclusive Zombies mode for 2020's Black Ops Cold War, and it didn't become available for Xbox and PC players until November 2021. During the one year of exclusivity, PlayStation users received the limited-time Onslaught Mystery Munitions mode as part of the Season 3 Reloaded update. However, Treyarch has tweeted that the rare mode will return on May 20, and it will finally be available for all platforms.

Click To Unmute
  1. Final Fantasy VII & XVI Info Coming | GameSpot News
  2. MultiVersus Preview ... More Than Just A Smash Bros. Clone
  3. Saints Row Preview ... It Looks Okay
  4. 23 Best Steam Deck Games You Should Play
  5. NBA 2K22 | Season 7 Return of Heroes Trailer
  6. Dead by Daylight: Resident Evil: PROJECT W Announcement Trailer
  7. V Rising Beginner's Guide: 7 Early Game Tips
  8. League Of Legends - Message to the Prophet of the Void
  9. Lost Ark: Your Odyssey Continues
  10. PUBG MOBILE | RPM11 - Hidden Hunters Available Now!
  11. Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands – Glutton's Gamble Launch Trailer
  12. Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong | Launch Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Call of Duty: Warzone - Season Three Operation Monarch Cinematic Trailer

Zombies Onslaught is a 2-player cooperative mode, which requires players to survive against the undead and special enemies on Black Ops Cold War's multiplayer maps. The twist for Onslaught Mystery Munitions is that players start with a random weapon, with that weapon being replaced with a different, random weapon after every Surge round.

This update will continue Treyarch's support with Black Ops Cold War's Year 2 content. Most recently, the game received a new operator, the Jungle map from 2010's Call of Duty: Black Ops, and the new UGR submachine gun.

As this older Call of Duty title gets Year 2 content, we're already highlighting all the details and rumors surrounding Infinity Ward's upcoming Modern Warfare 2 release, and here is everything we know about the planned Warzone sequel.

Best Call Of Duty Games: Ranking The 10 Greatest Entries
See More

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)