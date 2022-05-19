CoD: Black Ops Cold War Zombies Onslaught LTM Is Finally Arriving To All Platforms

Treyarch has announced the Onslaught Mystery Munitions limited-time mode will be returning to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's Zombies, and this time, the mode will be available on all platforms.

Previously, Onslaught launched as a PlayStation-exclusive Zombies mode for 2020's Black Ops Cold War, and it didn't become available for Xbox and PC players until November 2021. During the one year of exclusivity, PlayStation users received the limited-time Onslaught Mystery Munitions mode as part of the Season 3 Reloaded update. However, Treyarch has tweeted that the rare mode will return on May 20, and it will finally be available for all platforms.

Zombies Onslaught is a 2-player cooperative mode, which requires players to survive against the undead and special enemies on Black Ops Cold War's multiplayer maps. The twist for Onslaught Mystery Munitions is that players start with a random weapon, with that weapon being replaced with a different, random weapon after every Surge round.

This update will continue Treyarch's support with Black Ops Cold War's Year 2 content. Most recently, the game received a new operator, the Jungle map from 2010's Call of Duty: Black Ops, and the new UGR submachine gun.

As this older Call of Duty title gets Year 2 content, we're already highlighting all the details and rumors surrounding Infinity Ward's upcoming Modern Warfare 2 release, and here is everything we know about the planned Warzone sequel.