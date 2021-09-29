CoD: Black Ops Cold War Zombies Is Getting Another Classic Perk

Call of Duty Season 6 arrives October 7, and Treyarch continues to tease more details for Black Ops Cold War's final round-based Zombies map. Today's tweets reveal a popular Black Ops 1 perk is coming to Zombies with Season 6, and there was also a schematic shown for a remote-controlled explosive device.

In yesterday's blog post, Treyarch revealed the final map is called Forsaken, and it will launch at the start of Season 6. A few details were also given about what players can expect for Cold War's Dark Aether story conclusion, as Requiem and Omega Group go head-to-head in a fight to deal with the Forsaken, a powerful entity that exists within the Dark Aether.

Whatever this final fight entails, Black Ops 1's PhD Flopper perk will likely be of some use. Treyarch tweeted out the perk machine jingle for PhD Flopper, so it's presumably the new perk arriving with Forsaken in Season 6.

Originally, the perk worked with Black Ops 1's dolphin-diving mechanic. PhD Flopper was a perk that negated self-inflicted damage, and it created a radius explosion around the player upon landing from a dive. Players could jump from high distances and dolphin-dive into a horde of zombies to explode them. And yes, it was actually as fun and ridiculous as it sounds.

Black Ops Cold War has a slide mechanic instead of diving, so it’s unclear exactly how PhD Flopper will work. Likely it will be similar to Black Ops 4's PhD Slider, which offered a similar perk explosion effect with the game's sliding mechanic.

In addition to the PhD Flopper jingle, Treyarch also tweeted a blueprint for a remote-controlled explosive device, which is similar to the RC-XD killstreak from multiplayer.

The most-recent tweet from today suggests we can expect the Forsaken's trailer to drop on September 30. Treyarch simply tweeted out an image of the map's Ukraine facility with the caption reading, "Tomorrow."

In other news, Black Ops Cold War's Season 6 cinematic trailer shows Alex Mason's return, and there are a lot of explosions set to change the landscape of Warzone's Verdansk map.

Season 6 content will continue for Call of Duty as Activision Blizzard faces a lawsuit from the state of California over alleged harassment and discrimination against women.