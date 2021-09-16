CoD: Black Ops Cold War September 16 Patch Notes Detail Fixes For Zombies

The weekly update has arrived to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and the September 16 patch notes include some stability fixes for Zombies, but it's a pretty quiet update for multiplayer as Season 5 starts to wind down.

MP Weekly Playlists

Black Ops Cold War's featured playlists for multiplayer will include Nuketown 12v12, which is a moshpit of respawn modes with the chaos of double the players. Last week's Zoo 24/7 and Demolition playlists remain for another week.

Gunfight Blueprints is also in rotation this week, and Double Agent has replaced One in the Chamber as the newest mode in the Party Game playlist.

Zombies

Today's update for Zombies brings stability fixes related to Trials, joining matches in progress, the Black Chest world event in Outbreak, and enemies using projectiles on vehicles. The item rarity of the LT53 Kazimir equipment has been changed from rare to epic, which is going to help let players better identify the equipment, as previously it was hard to distinguish the LT53 Kazimir from frag grenades and decoys.

The patch notes also advised that players can expect more Season 6 Zombies intel next week. Earlier this week, Treyarch sent out a few photos across various social media channels to tease the storyline and confirm the Ukraine location for the next and final round-based map for Cold War's Zombies. Players will be familiar with the upcoming map setting if they played Black Ops Cold War's campaign, as the building in the teaser is the Soviet military training facility in Ukraine that operators Woods and Bell infiltrate in the Redlight, Greenlight mission.

You can find the full patch notes below, as shared by Treyarch.

In other news, Call of Duty: Vanguard's second beta went live today. This weekend is a crossplay beta for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC players. Here are our thoughts on Vanguard after getting hands-on with the beta.

Call of Duty: Vanguard will arrive on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and PC on November 5. The release is still on schedule as Activision Blizzard faces a lawsuit from the state of California over harassment and discrimination against women.

