CoD: Black Ops Cold War Season 6 Zombies Map Details Revealed

Call of Duty Season 6 is starting on October 7, and Treyarch's blog post revealed the details for Black Ops Cold War's final Zombies map that arrives with the launch of the new season. The map is called Forsaken, and this round-based Zombies experience will conclude the Cold War storyline of the CIA Requiem research team's efforts to stop the Omega Group, who are responsible for all the Dark Aether portals and zombie outbreaks.

Requiem and Omega Group are now both fighting to extract Sergeant Kazimir Zykov from the Dark Aether. Both teams believe this Soviet soldier who closed the portal at Die Maschine's Projekt Endstation will be the key to dealing with the Forsaken, a powerful force that exists in the Dark Aether.

Chrysalax Schematics for potential new Wonder Weapon

For players who haven't been collecting the in-game Zombies intel, YouTuber MrDalekJD has a great breakdown of some of the game's story intel, but Season 5's story suggests that Requiem and Omega Group have two different plans for dealing with the Forsaken. Requiem seem to be trying to stop the creature from crossing over, but Omega Group sounds like they are trying to capture and harness the powers of the Dark Aether creature for nefarious purposes.

Sergei Ravenov, a defector from Omega Group, is also revealed to have provided Requiem with intel detailing that the Omega Group is constructing a large portal in western Ukraine. This is the previously teased facility from Black Ops Cold War's Operation Redlight, Greenlight campaign mission that will serve as the new map's setting. Now this new Forsaken map teases the final showdown as Requiem and Omega go head-to-head in this Zombies storyline conclusion.

We'll likely get more details about any new perks or weapons being added with the Forsaken map as Season 6's October 7 start date approaches. The blog post also teases a potential new Wonder Weapon dubbed the Chrysalax, which appears to be some sort of axe.

In other Season 6 news, Warzone is likely getting major map changes after today's new cinematic trailer shows the destruction of the Verdansk stadium and other points of interest.

All of this Call of Duty content arrives as Activision Blizzard faces a lawsuit from the state of California over alleged harassment and discrimination against women.