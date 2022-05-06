CoD: Black Ops Cold War Just Added A New Map, SMG, And Operator

Treyarch's latest drop of Year 2 content has arrived to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War with the May 6 update, bringing a new map, weapon, and operator to the game.

As previously announced, the Jungle map is now live in Black Ops Cold War. Jungle is a map originally from 2010's Call of Duty: Black Ops, and it joins the recently added WMD as another classic map added for Year 2 of Black Ops Cold War. The update also adds a 24/7 playlist of mixed game modes on Jungle.

In addition to Jungle, there's also a new submachine gun in the game. Treyarch describes the UGR submachine gun as a short-range powerhouse or a mid-range precision tool that fires 5.56mm steel darts with moderate bullet velocity. The UGR can currently be unlocked by completing a multiplayer or Zombies challenge.

Finally, this Year 2 update adds a new operator who can be obtained through purchasing a cosmetic bundle. Eleazar "Lazar" Azoulay is a character featured in the Black Ops Cold War campaign, and purchasing his bundle will unlock him for use in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone.

One more weapon has been confirmed for Year 2 of Black Ops Cold War. Treyarch announced back in April that a new melee weapon would be arriving at a later date. No details have been provided about what type of melee weapon is being added, but that players would be able to unlock it for use in multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone.

Treyarch recently added new Zombies content for Year 2 of Black Ops Cold War. The Collapse mode arrived to Zombies' Outbreak along with a few updates and additional enemy types. Treyarch even added a "Super Easter Egg" for players to unlock more rewards.

This Year 2 content arrives as Call of Duty: Vanguard is in a third season. Call of Duty Season 3: Classified Arms features new weapons and multiplayer map for Vanguard, while Warzone is gearing up for an event themed around Godzilla and King Kong fighting on Caldera.