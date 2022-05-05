CoD: Black Ops Cold War Is Getting Jungle Map On May 6

As previously announced by Treyarch, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is getting the Jungle map originally from 2010's Call of Duty: Black Ops. The developer tweeted an update to reveal Jungle would be added to Black Ops Cold War on May 6.

To celebrate the arrival of the classic map, Jungle will arrive with a 24/7 playlist of mixed game modes. This throwback map follow's Treyarch's previously released WMD map and Vargo 52 assault rifle for Black Ops Cold War's first chunk of Year 2 content.

While the tweet only mentions Jungle is coming this week, Treyarch announced back in April that two new weapons were also coming to Black Ops Cold War. They're said to be one ranged weapon and one melee weapon that players can unlock for use in multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone. Treyarch's Year 2 content seems to be trickling in, so it's possible both weapons could arrive at later dates.

Additionally, new Zombies content was added for Year 2 of Black Ops Cold War. Collapse mode arrived to Zombies' Outbreak along with a few updates and added enemy types. Treyarch even added a "Super Easter Egg" for players to discover and unlock more rewards for completing the main storyline quests.

Treyarch continues to support Black Ops Cold War as Call of Duty: Vanguard is in a third season with Warzone integration. Call of Duty Season 3: Classified Arms features new weapons and multiplayer map for Vanguard, while Warzone is getting an event themed around Godzilla and King Kong fighting on Caldera.