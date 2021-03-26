CoD: Black Ops Cold War Guns Like AK-74U Get Tweaked Next Week

Co-developer Treyarch Studios took to Twitter to announce that some Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War guns, like the AK-74u and MAC-10, will get tweaked next week. The full patch notes arrive on Monday, March 29. Treyarch has yet to specify what the tweaks are, but check the list below to see which ones will be adjusted.

Call of Duty Guns Getting Tweaked Next Week

LC10

AK-74u

MAC-10

KSP 45

Milano 821

Krig 6

FFAR 1

Groza

Magnum

1911

RPG-7

LMG adjustments

Launchers bugged against Flak Jacket in Hardcore + more

Co-developer Raven Software and Treyarch have not said if this weapons tweak is exclusive to Black Ops Cold War or will make its way to Call of Duty: Warzone. The two games have integrated, so it's likely the adjustment will apply.

In the replies to Treyarch's tweet, fans are not only hoping for tweaks to other weapons (like the AUG and DMR), but are also arguing about which weapons to adjust. Some say snipers need a nerf while SMGs are "not fun" to get killed by.

In other Black Ops Cold War news, the game is expected to get smaller versions of two maps next week. As for what dropped this week, check out GameSpot's breakdown of the game's new content, including playlist updates and weapons.