Cocoon, From Limbo And Inside Designer, Launches On Xbox And PC In 2023

Cocoon, the next game from the creator of Limbo and Inside, has been announced and it's coming to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC in 2023.

The new title, which is also coming to Xbox Game Pass on day one of release, was revealed during the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase today and received a brand-new gameplay trailer featuring top-down action and exploration. The game's mysterious playable character was also featured, who appears to have wings, and it seems portals and puzzle-solving will play a big role in the game.

From developer Geometric Interactive and publisher Annapurna Interactive, Cocoon is being worked on by Jeppe Carlson, the lead gameplay designer of Limbo and Inside, and will take players on an adventure across "worlds within worlds."

Players will also be able to master world-leaping mechanics as they try to unravel the cosmic mystery. The game seems to feature mechanics similar to what was seen in Inside, such as grappling objects and dragging them to certain points of the map in order to progress from one area to another.

It's unclear if the game will feature any sort of boss-type enemies right now, but the end of the trailer did feature a mysterious sci-fi creature that could play a role in the narrative.