Co-Op Zombie Shooter Killing Floor 2 Coming To Xbox One

The co-op zombie shooter Killing Floor 2 is coming to Xbox One, developer Tripwire announced today. The game releases for Microsoft's console on August 29 and will be compatible with Xbox One X when that system launches on November 7.

The Xbox One version will retail for $40 and features all of the game's previously released content packs, as well as timed-exclusive content in the form of a new weapon for the Survival Perk called the Freezethrower. As its name implies, the gun sprays liquid nitrogen, allowing players to freeze Zeds and shatter them to pieces. Players can customize the Freezethrower with eight different weapon skins. Additionally, Xbox players will have timed-exclusive access to the Wasteland Armor uniform with five different skins. The game will feature visuals enhancements such as improved performance and 4K support when played on Xbox One X.

Killing Floor 2 was originally released for PlayStation 4 and PC in November 2016, though it was available in Early Access since 2015. The game is set in Europe following an outbreak of zombie-like creatures called Zeds. One to six players can team up to take on waves of the monsters in Survival mode. The game also features a PvP mode that pits two teams of six players against each other, one side playing as humans and the other assuming the role of Zeds.

Killing Floor 2 was well-received when it first launched; GameSpot awarded the PS4 version 8/10 in our review, with critic Miguel Concepcion saying, "The game hones in on the basic appeal of killing zombies without the complications of reaching waypoints or setting up intricate fortifications. Yet Killing Floor 2's strongest asset is in its simple yet effective combat--Tripwire could substitute the Zeds for robots or Nazis and still have a solid shooter on its hands."