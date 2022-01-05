Co-Founder And Studio Director At Forza And Fable Studio Playground Games Leaves The Company

Playground Games co-founder and studio director Gavin Raeburn is leaving the company, following the successful launch of Forza Horizon 5 in November. General manager and co-founder Trevor Williams will take over.

Microsoft executive Alan Hartman told WindowsCentral of the change, "After 12 years working on five award-winning Forza Horizon games, Gavin Raeburn is leaving Playground Games as Studio Director. A founding member of Playground Games, we thank Gav for his leadership and contributions to the Forza franchise and wish him all the best."

Hartman went on to say that Playground Games will focus on delivering more updates to Forza Horizon 5 and also developing its new Fable game, which we haven't seen much of.

Raeburn worked at Codemasters for 24 years before starting Playground Games in 2009, where he's been for the past 12 years. There is no word yet on where Raeburn will land next after Playground, but keep checking back with GameSpot for the latest.

Playground Games recently opened a second studio and it is staffed by 200 people working on the new Fable, according to a report.

Raeburn leaves Playground seemingly at a high point for the company, as Forza Horizon 5 was adored by critics and helped set new Xbox records.