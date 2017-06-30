Classic Turn-Based Multiplayer Game Gunbound Is Now On Mobile Devices

Gunbound is a classic, turn-based multiplayer game in the vein of the Worms series, and it's been very popular since its original release in South Korea in 2005. A North American version, called Gunbound Revolution, was released in 2006, but it shut down in 2009. This week, however, a mobile version of the game launched on iOS and Android.

GunboundM has a lot in common with the PC version, although it does feature several major gameplay changes. One of the most significant tweaks is that players take control of several mobiles--the in-game units--at once in one-vs.-one matches. In the original release, players only controlled one mobile and competed in teams of several players. You have to buy new mobiles, either with in-game currency or through microtransactions.

In addition, the game adds a visible bullet path to make aiming shots easier. It also has a training mode that pits you against AI enemies. You can see the game in action in its announcement trailer above; although the video is in Korean, the game has been localized with English text.

GunboundM is a free-to-play game, and you can download it now on the iOS App Store or the Google Play store.